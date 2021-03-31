Top 5 MVP-caliber performances from Luka Doncic this season

With the 2021 NBA MVP race hotting up, Luka Doncic has been a constant name that has come up since the beginning of the season.

LeBron James and Joel Embiid had dominated proceedings for a long time. But recent injuries to both players mean quite a few other names have entered the fray.

Luka Doncic endured a slight hiccup, as an injury forced him out for three matches in recent weeks. His absence was acutely felt by the Dallas Mavericks, as they lose all three games.

Nevertheless, Luka Doncic has had a fabulous 2020-21 NBA campaign, winning multiple games for his team almost single-handedly. On that note, let's take a look at five MVP-worthy performances that Luka Doncic has produced this season.

Five MVP-caliber performances Luka Doncic has produced this season:

Luka Doncic’s importance to the Dallas Mavericks can be gauged from the fact that they have lost five of six matches that the All-Star did not feature in this season.

He is averaging almost a triple-double, with 28.1 points, nine assists and 8.2 rebounds per game. So without further ado, let's take a look at five Luka Doncic performances that could be good enough to land him the NBA MVP award. Let's get started.

#5 Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs (22nd January 2021)

The San Antonio Spurs were without the injured Dejounte Murray, but LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan combined for 55 points.

However, Luka Doncic enjoyed a rare quick start to the game and finished the first half with 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Advertisement

Luka Doncic'li @dallasmavs, San Antonio Spurs Karşısında Galip 💪 #MFFL



36 Sayı (4 Üçlük), 9 Ribaund & 11 Asist pic.twitter.com/3UNvU5Yqav — NBA Türkiye (@NBATurkiye) January 23, 2021

Luka Doncic’s passing prowess was on full display as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Porzingis ensured that the Dallas Mavericks ended the half with a 10-point lead.

From there, Luca Doncic was in cruise control, ending with 36 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to help his team to a 5-point victory.

#4 Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets (7th January 2021)

Luka Doncic has produced multiple MVP-calibre performances this season.

The Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets have been in similar positions for much of the season.

Both teams are strong playoff contenders from the Western Conference, which makes this particular Mavericks victory all the more sweeter. The Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic again had a slow start to the game but recovered splendidly.

Advertisement

Luka Doncic produced just five points in the first quarter, with the Dallas Mavericks trailing by nine at the end of the first half. But in the second half, Luca Doncic exploded off the blocks, dishing out nine assists and 15 points. He ended the game with almost a triple-double, registering 38 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.

#3 Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans (13th February 2021)

The New Orleans Pelicans played against the Dallas Mavericks in a high-octane, high-scoring encounter, with the likes of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram combining for a whopping 66 points.

The New Orleans Pelicans led in the first quarter by five points, but Luka Doncic decided to take matters into his own hands.

Luka Doncic Last 2 games:



44 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds (vs Trail Blazers)



46 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds (vs Pelicans)



Per @EliasSports he is the 4th-youngest player in NBA history with back-to-back 40-pt games behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Allen Iverson. pic.twitter.com/ZWgMNL5mFR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 15, 2021

Doncic produced 15 points in the next two quarters and rounded up quarter 4 with 13.

He ended the game with 46 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds and was literally the sole reason why the Dallas Mavericks ended up winning the high-scoring game by 13 points.

Advertisement

#2 Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers (17th March, 2021)

Luka Doncic was dominant against the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers had comfortably won the first of their double-header against the Dallas Mavericks.

It was down to a good two-way performance from Kawhi Leonard that the Mavericks lost out despite a triple-double from Luka Doncic. In the second game, though, Luka Doncic ensured there would be a different outcome.

A 42-point double-double with nine assists and 11 rebounds came with Luka Doncic downing six of his 11 3-point attempts. The fact that Doncic also helped out in defense against an able LA Clippers side, registering three steals and two blocks, makes this performance one of the best he has produced all season.

#1 Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors (6th February, 2021)

Against the Golden State Warriors, Luka Doncic arguably produced what might end up being his best performance of the season.

The Golden State Warriors began strongly, with Stephen Curry putting up 30 points in the first half. However, Luka Doncic responded with 21 points and seven assists, with the likes of Josh Richardson and Porzingis making good use of Doncic's passing prowess.

Dallas Mavericks'in Golden State Warriors'u 134-132 mağlup ettiği maçta Doncic ve Curry'nin düellosu 🔥🔥



🇸🇮 Luka Doncic

🏀 42 sayı

🙌 7 ribaunt

🎯 11 asist



🇺🇸 Stephen Curry

🏀 57 sayı

🙌 2 ribaunt

🎯 5 asistpic.twitter.com/TBgYodIh6M — Fotomaç (@fotomac) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

It was the duel between Luka Doncic and Curry that was the key battle in the match, with Doncic producing a then-career-high tally of 42 points.

He ended the game with 11 assists and seven rebounds, in the process helping the Mavericks win by a mere two points.