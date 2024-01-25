Top 5 NBA coaches who have been fired since 2023

Being an NBA coach comes with plenty of stress. When a team doesn't perform the way they should, oftentimes the coach is the first one on the chopping block. At the same time, as we recently saw with Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin, sometimes having a good record simply isn't enough. Despite an impressive record that sees the Bucks sitting as a top team in the East, Griffin was fired.

His departure added to the list of coaches who have been fired over the last 12 months, following a slew of offseason firings. From playoff contenders and championship-caliber coaches to longtime veterans, a number of notable names landed in the hot seat.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top five coaches who have been fired since the start of 2023.

Top five NBA coaches who have been fired since the start of 2023

#5: Dwane Casey

Dwane Casey has won at all levels of basketball, from being named an NCAA champion as a player, to winning an NBA title as an assistant coach. Back in 2018, Casey also notably earned NBA Coach of the Year honors while coaching the Toronto Raptors.

Most recently, however, Casey and the Detroit Pistons parted ways after the 2022-23 season, with Casey making the move to the Pistons' front office. During his time with the team, they struggled, posting a 121-262 record over his five seasons as a coach.

#4: Mike Budenholzer

Mike Budenholzer may have won two NBA Coach of the Year awards and led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 championship; however, he was fired this summer. The news came on the heels of a first-round playoff exit for the Bucks, which took place amid the death of his brother.

His firing divided the NBA community. Many fans believed that it was time for him and the Bucks to part ways. Meanwhile, others were confused by the move. During his time with the team, he amassed a 467-305 record as a coach.

#3: Doc Rivers

When the Philadelphia 76ers parted ways with Doc Rivers over the summer, the move was seen by many as one that was made in order to keep James Harden. Despite that, Harden wound up forcing his way to LA, leaving Rivers without a job.

After transitioning into a broadcasting role, Rivers seemed to hit his stride; however, he's now returned to coaching, joining the Milwaukee Bucks. With high hopes, only time will tell whether Rivers can lead the team to a title.

#2: Nick Nurse

Nick Nurse rose to prominence with the Toronto Raptors, working his way up from an assistant coach to head coach over the course of a decade. In 2019, he led the Raptors to an NBA title. In 2020, he won Coach of the Year honors.

Despite his accomplishments, and 227-163 record with the team, the Raptors and Nurse parted ways this summer. Shortly after, Nurse then signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has led the team to the third-best record in the East.

#1: Monty Williams

Monty Williams led the Phoenix Suns to some of their most successful seasons in franchise history, taking the team all the way to the NBA Finals. Despite that, Williams and center Deandre Ayton seemed to have a rift between them that could have contributed to his firing.

Fortunately for the 2022 Coach of the Year, he landed on his feet, securing a whopping $78.5 million deal to coach the Detroit Pistons. While the team has struggled, Williams' contract will see him have plenty more years to help turn things around.

Being a coach is filled with plenty of unpredictable situations, from injuries to contract-holdouts. The elements of success, sometimes, are outside of the coaches' hands. As previously stated, of course, success isn't the only metric for success as a coach.

With coaches like Adrian Griffin being fired as a result of losing the locker room, the life of a coach is filled with uncertainties. As we look ahead at the 2023-24 postseason, only time will tell which coaches will land on the chopping block.

