Top 5 NBA duos aged 30 or over as of September 2021

The modern NBA is all about building super teams, as franchises try to stockpile stars on their roster. This has resulted in almost every playoff team having a dynamic duo, whether it's championship favorites LA Lakers or postseason hopefuls the New Orleans Pelicans.

In this article, we take a look at the top 5 NBA duos aged 30 or above.

Listing the top 5 pairs in the NBA who have crossed 30 years of age

Some NBA players have aged like fine wine, remaining on top of their game even after crossing 30 years of age. LeBron James is the finest example, as the 'King' continues to dominate the league even at 36 years old.

On that note, let's take a look at the top-five NBA duos in the league who have crossed 30 years of age -

#5 - Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

The Miami Heat signaled their intention to compete for the 2021-22 NBA championship by pulling off a superb move for veteran point guard Kyle Lowry this offseason. The former Toronto Raptors star joins a strong Miami Heat side that already has Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Kyle Lowry is heading to Miami on a three-year deal in a sign-and-trade, a source tells @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/ACO5kIV5b7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 2, 2021

Butler and Lowry will likely start in the Miami Heat backcourt, and the duo is among the most well-rounded players in the league. Both players are adept at playmaking and defense, and Lowry compensates well for Butler's iffy shooting.

Lowry has a championship win to his name, and Butler will be hoping the guard helps him win one as well.

#4 - Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans

Having won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green remain one of the most fearsome duos in the league. Curry is usually coupled with his 'Splash Brother' Klay Thompson, but the shooting guard's absence in the last two seasons has led to his on-court bond with Green becoming even stronger than before.

Stephen Curry has agreed to a four-year, $215M extension with the Warriors, per @wojespn



He becomes the first player in history to sign multiple $200M deals 🤯 pic.twitter.com/l1zz6Ug0JR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

Curry and Green's skill set is completely different, as the former specializes at shooting, while Green is a below-average shooter. However, Green's basketball IQ and defense are unrivaled, and the pair make for a brilliant combination for head coach Steve Kerr.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra