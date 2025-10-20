Top 5 NBA free agents most likely to make the jump to Europe this season ft. Spencer Dinwiddie

With the 2025-26 NBA season set to tip off in a matter of hours, a number of NBA free agents have yet to find their new home in the league. It's possible, of course, that they'll search elsewhere for a new contract.
There are multiple leagues in Europe that have space for NBA-caliber talent, so it wouldn't be surprising to see some former NBA players moving to that continent. Here are five NBA free agents who could head over to Europe at some point within the next several months.
Top 5 NBA free agents most likely to make the jump to Europe this season
Jalen Hood-Schifino
This past July, Jalen Hood-Schifino's qualifying offer with the Philadelphia 76ers was declined. He was then left out of the training camp roster, which means that his path back to the NBA is less certain. Hood-Schifino can spend time in the G League, or he can try his luck in Europe. After all, 6-foot-5 combo guards can find a home there.
Jared Butler
Despite a strong showing in the Phoenix Suns' preseason, Jared Butler was released by the team as his salary would have given them luxury tax complications. This doesn't take away from the fact that Butler has solid athleticism and ball-handling skills, which would be attractive to scouts from European leagues.
Killian Hayes
For one reason or another, Killian Hayes just hasn't been able to find his groove in the NBA. The seventh overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft is expected to join the Cleveland Cavaliers' G League affiliate, but perhaps the fresh start Hayes needs is a return to his former European leagues (such as Germany's Basketball Bundesliga).
Mo Bamba
Last week, 7-foot center Mo Bamba was waived by the Utah Jazz. In this day and age of basketball, big men continue to have tremendous value and Bamba could be attracting looks from everywhere due to his size alone. A stint in Europe could help the former lottery pick produce more in terms of statistical contributions.
Spencer Dinwiddie
Spencer Dinwiddie has gone from starting-caliber wing to questionable asset due to injuries over the past seasons. Recently waived by the Charlotte Hornets, Dinwiddie might need something as drastic as a change of continent in order to regain his confidence.
