Top 5 NBA free agents most likely to make the jump to Europe this season ft. Spencer Dinwiddie

With the 2025-26 NBA season set to tip off in a matter of hours, a number of NBA free agents have yet to find their new home in the league. It's possible, of course, that they'll search elsewhere for a new contract.

Ad

There are multiple leagues in Europe that have space for NBA-caliber talent, so it wouldn't be surprising to see some former NBA players moving to that continent. Here are five NBA free agents who could head over to Europe at some point within the next several months.

Top 5 NBA free agents most likely to make the jump to Europe this season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Ad

Trending

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This past July, Jalen Hood-Schifino's qualifying offer with the Philadelphia 76ers was declined. He was then left out of the training camp roster, which means that his path back to the NBA is less certain. Hood-Schifino can spend time in the G League, or he can try his luck in Europe. After all, 6-foot-5 combo guards can find a home there.

Ad

Jared Butler

NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn

Despite a strong showing in the Phoenix Suns' preseason, Jared Butler was released by the team as his salary would have given them luxury tax complications. This doesn't take away from the fact that Butler has solid athleticism and ball-handling skills, which would be attractive to scouts from European leagues.

Ad

Killian Hayes

Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day - Source: Getty

For one reason or another, Killian Hayes just hasn't been able to find his groove in the NBA. The seventh overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft is expected to join the Cleveland Cavaliers' G League affiliate, but perhaps the fresh start Hayes needs is a return to his former European leagues (such as Germany's Basketball Bundesliga).

Ad

Mo Bamba

NBA: Preseason-Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn

Last week, 7-foot center Mo Bamba was waived by the Utah Jazz. In this day and age of basketball, big men continue to have tremendous value and Bamba could be attracting looks from everywhere due to his size alone. A stint in Europe could help the former lottery pick produce more in terms of statistical contributions.

Ad

Spencer Dinwiddie

Charity Day 2025 Hosted by the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at Cantor - Source: Getty

Spencer Dinwiddie has gone from starting-caliber wing to questionable asset due to injuries over the past seasons. Recently waived by the Charlotte Hornets, Dinwiddie might need something as drastic as a change of continent in order to regain his confidence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More