Top 5 NBA free agents still available as of September 2021

The world is ready for the latest edition of the NBA season. All teams look ready for a new campaign. Players are undergoing training to build team chemistry with quite a gusto. The fixtures are already out and matches are set to be played.

Five NBA free agents still available as of September 2021

However, there are still a few players that have remained unrestricted free agents even up until September 2021. Free agents are essentially players that do not belong to any team and are free to sign a contract with a new team.

Here's a list of our top five NBA free agents still available as of september 2021:

#5 Denzel Valentine

Denzel Valentine v the Brooklyn Nets

Denzel Valentine remains an unrestricted agent as of September 2021. After being drafted by the Chicago Bulls as their 14th overall draft pick. After an underwhelming rookie performance where he averaged 5.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists, Valentine considerably improved his performance over his sophomore year.

I miss being on the court so much 😩. It’s a different type of feeling when your playing in front of fans cheering for or against you! pic.twitter.com/rLXEJ2a8Q4 — Denzel Valentine (@denzelvalentine) May 27, 2020

He averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 2017-18 NBA season. Post that, Denzel has not performed satisfactorily post his second year. He played for the Bulls for four seasons, averaging 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds. Valentine, with more minutes per game, could perhaps be an asset but it is a gamble most teams have been wary of this off-season.

#4 Avery Bradley

Avery Bradley appreciation post!pic.twitter.com/RTjlaEbyV3 — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) September 5, 2021

Avery Bradley began his career with the Boston Celtics. The Celts picked Bradley as the 19th overall pick in the 2010 draft. In his rookie year, he appeared in 31 games and played only 5.2 minutes per game. Bradley's performance in his second year in the NBA saw him play more games and average more minutes per game but was still disappointing.

However, the Celts player continuously improved his performance over the next few seasons. By the 2016-17 NBA season, Bradley was scoring 16.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Despite his praiseworthy performance, he was used as a trading chip by the Celtics. He has since won a championship with the LA Lakers in 2019-20. His performance has dipped in the last few years but he can still be a decent addition to any team that picks him.

