Top 5 NBA players who attended UCLA featuring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Russell Westbrook, and more

UCLA is one of the most prominent basketball colleges in the entire world. The college has sent over 100 basketball players to the NBA, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The college has also seen other future Hall of Fame talents.

This article will examine the top 5 NBA superstars to play for the UCLA basketball team. Honorable mentions include five-time All-Star and NBA champion Kevin Love, NCAA champion Marques Johnson and two-time All-Star Baron Davis.

#5 - Reggie Miller

Before Stephen Curry burst onto the scene, Reggie Miller was arguably the greatest shooter to ever play the game. When Miller retired from the game, he had the most career three-point makes in NBA history. As one of the most clutch shooters ever, Miller became a fan-favorite in the NBA.

Reggie Miller made the NBA 75th Anniversary team. Miller made five All-Star teams during his career. He even led the Pacers to the NBA Finals in 2000 but lost to the Shaq and Kobe Lakers. Miller is remembered for his battles with the New York Knicks and Spike Lee.

#4 - Gail Goodrich

Gail Goodrich is one of the early greats in UCLA basketball history. Goodrich was the driving force behind UCLA's first NCAA championship in 1964. They remained undefeated that season and ended up with a perfect 30-0 record. With a dominant left hand and an all-around game, Goodrich became one of the biggest names in the country.

The Hall of Famer made the NBA All-Star team on five occasions. Goodrich was also part of the famous 1972 Lakers, one of the greatest teams in the league's history. Led by Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain, the '72 Lakers went on one of the most dominating runs in league history, a 33-game win streak.

#3 - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook made a name for himself as a young athletic point guard with elite athleticism. With Kevin Durant alongside him, the young duo made some noise in the Western Conference. They made frequent trips to the conference finals and even made the NBA Finals in 2012.

However, Durant left OKC in 2016. Westbrook went on to win the 2017 league MVP. He averaged a triple-double. Westbrook became the all-time leader in triple-doubles, earning the moniker 'Mr. Triple Double'.

Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star, two-time All-Star game MVP and two-time NBA scoring champion. He is also a three-time NBA assist leader and a member of the NBA 75th anniversary team.

#2 - Bill Walton

Bill Walton had a dominant start to his NBA career. The first pick in the 1974 draft came into the league with significant hype. Walton quickly made a couple of All-Star appearances. Walton delivered on the hype by winning the NBA title with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977. Walton also won the NBA Finals MVP that season after a dominant showing. He ended up winning the league MVP a year later.

However, injuries slowed down his career, and Walton became a shadow of a dominant player. He adjusted to his new role as a sixth man and won another NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 1986. Walton also won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award that season.

#1 - Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar)

Who else but the greatest collegiate player of all time?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, is the greatest college basketball player ever. He became one of the greatest players to play in the NBA. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won six NBA titles, six league MVPs (league record) and is the leading scorer in NBA regular season history. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also has the third-most blocks and rebounds in NBA history.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for 20 seasons, resulting in 19 All-Star team selections and 15 All-NBA nods during his illustrious career. 'The Captain' also owns the most unstoppable shot in the league's history, 'The Skyhook.' Even at the tail end of his career, no defender in the NBA could stop the Skyhook.

