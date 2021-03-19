Top 5 NBA players with the best shooting form

Shooting has become arguably the most important skill any NBA player must have in today's league. Now, we often see big men shooting three-pointers and even making them with decent consistency. We might also be witnessing the best shooter in NBA history in Stephen Curry in terms of volume, efficiency and range.

5 NBA players with the prettiest shooting form

In this article, we will not only consider efficiency from a player's jump shot or who are the most effective shooters in NBA history. We will take a look at the five players in the history of the league with the best shooting form, from an aesthetic point of view.

Even though Curry's shooting and his range have surely changed the way basketball is played in the current era, he might not have the prettiest jump shot in NBA history.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#5 Steve Kerr

Kerr's jump shot looked great and was efficient.

Steve Kerr had one of the prettiest shooting forms in the history of the league and he made a name for himself due to his shooting skills.

A five-time NBA champion with Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls and Tim Duncan's San Antonio Spurs, Kerr had a fluid jumper that looked like an example for every player who wanted to shoot with efficiency and style.

Not only did Kerr have a great shooting form, but he also holds the record for the highest three-point shooting percentage for a career in NBA history (45.4%). Kerr made 726 of his 1,599 attempts from the three-point line.

#4 Stephen Curry

Curry in the 2021 NBA All-Star - MTN DEW 3-Point Contest.

The undisputed greatest shooter ever for most NBA analysts and fans, Stephen Curry has a shot that we cannot get tired of watching. His volume shooting from three and the consistency he's shown from all ranges have made Curry a two-time NBA MVP and helped him win three titles.

Of course, Curry's pretty shot has given him great stats too, as he ranks second in NBA history in three-pointers made (2,677) for his career and has the seventh-best 3P percentage for a career (43.2%).

#3 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots.

Kevin Durant is a freak of nature. For a player of his size (7 feet) to have as many offensive tools and abilities, immense talent is required. Beyond that, Durant is a two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and an NBA MVP award winner.

A prolific scorer, Durant has the ability to be a guard and can score from any area of the floor. KD's jumper looks effortless each time, and each of his shots gives you the sense that it will go in without even hitting the rim, and it happened more often than not.

Durant, a four-time scoring champion, is a tremendous mid-range shooter and can shoot a three-pointer with the comfortability of a free throw; at least that is how it looks.

#2 Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots.

Though Stephen Curry is widely regarded as the best shooter on the planet and NBA history, his teammate Klay Thompson is a part of the discussion as well. Of course, Thompson's shooting form can be more mechanically aesthetic than Curry's.

Thompson might be one of the Top-3 shooters in the history of the NBA. If someone decides to make a case for him as the best shooter ever, there is a lot of evidence to back it up.

Thompson's fluid jump shot has helped him achieve impressive records in his career, such as scoring 37 points in a single quarter with nine threes in nine attempts.

Klay has won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors and has been essential each time.

#1 Ray Allen

Ray Allen in the 2012 ECF.

The all-time leader in three-pointers made in the regular season, Ray Allen, has the single greatest shot in NBA history from an aesthetical standpoint.

Allen is the owner of the greatest shooting form in NBA history and made a Hall of Fame career out of timely shots and his pretty jumper.

A 10-time All-Star and a two-time NBA champion, Allen is also the owner of the biggest clutch shot in the history of the league. The shot he took was a game-tying, season-saving triple in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals for the Miami Heat with five seconds left.

