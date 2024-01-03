Top 5 NBA players bettors chased in 2023

As the NBA grows in popularity, it has become a hot spot for betting and fantasy sports. One major sportsbook recently released its most betted on players of the last calendar year.

Over the past few years, the world of sports betting has grown at a rapid rate. Between player props and intricate parlays, the possibilites are endless on a night to night basis.

With 2024 already underway, here is a breakdown of the NBA players who had the most bets placed on them in 2023.

Most bet on NBA players in 2023 (per DraftKings)

5) Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Rounding out the top five is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. As a forward who does a little bit of everything on the floor, bettors have multiple options to choose from when wagering on him.

The bets placed on Butler likely spiked during the playoffs last year. Thanks to an incredible run from the six-time All-Star, the Miami Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals as the eighth seed.

4) Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Next up is another player who had a deep postseason run last year, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. As one of the top players in the NBA, it's shocking he isn't higher on this list.

As a walking triple-double threat every night, Jokic is a prime target for sports better. The two-time MVP is averaging just shy of a triple-double this seson with 25.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

3) Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

While he isn't the top star on his team, Jaylen Brown still finds himself on this list. The Boston Celtics All-Star had a strong 2023, putting up career-highs in points (26.6), rebounds (6.9) and assists (3.5).

This strong season from Brown led to him inking the largest contract in NBA history. Heading into 2024, he finds himself on the team with the best record in the league.

2) Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Coming in at No. 3 is one of the most electrifying young stars in the NBA, Ja Morant. The All-Star guard had one of his best seasons as a pro last year while leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a top three seed in the Western Conference.

After missing the first 25 games of the year due to a suspension, Morant has hit the ground running. In his first seven games back, the former No. 2 pick is averaging 25.3 points and 8.1 assists.

1) Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

The player with the most bets placed on them in 2023 was Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. As one of the best scorers in the game today, he is a prime target for bettors who focus on player props.

As he enters his 15th year in the league, Durant is still one of the best scorers in basketball. The former MVP is averaging just under 30 points per game on 52/47/87 shooting splits. His scoring averaging is good for sixth-best in the league at the moment.