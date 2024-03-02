Top 5 NBA players with most charges drawn in 2023-24 ft Jalen Brunson

Drawing a charge in the NBA utilizes a defensive position that usually catches an aggressive scorer off guard. Instead of drawing a foul, the attacker succumbs to the defender by just planting his feet on the ground absorbing the pain of getting run on in the basketball court.

Through the years, NBA coaches have started to teach drawing fouls to their players and studying to position themselves to use the opposing player's force against them.

In today's NBA, the league has started to track charges and consider it a hustle stat. Below are the best charge-takers in the game today.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 NBA players for charges drawn

#5, Jaylin Williams - 0.32

Jaylin Williams, the sophomore center hailing from the Arkansas Razorbacks, has showcased his prowess as a reliable backup center within the NBA. Stepping up in place of Chet Holmgren to provide him with crucial rest periods, Williams seizes every chance to excel.

Despite averaging just 12.6 minutes per game, Williams stands out as the foremost expert in drawing fouls from rival big men. This unique skill set renders him an invaluable asset off the bench, bolstering the depth of the OKC Thunder roster.

#4, Moritz Wagner - 0.33

Yes, you read it right. The brother of Franz Wagner at the Orlando Magic, Moritz, has also been a very efficient player off the bench for the team backing up Paolo Banchero, Goga Bitadze and Wendell Carter Jr.

This has been one of his best scoring seasons doing 11.3 points per game along with 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. His asset of adding another foul to the opposing team's scorer has been one of the best in the league as his body gets a good hit when he plants his feet.

#3, Tim Hardaway Jr. - 0.38

As his father would say, his son got 'Skeelz.' Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks has been one of the best 3&D players in the NBA. Aside from his shooting skills, he is tasked with defending the opposing team's wing players and point guards as well.

While helping Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving get space in the offense, Hardaway is one of the best in drawing fouls on the defensive end, which greatly helps the Mavericks.

#2, Jalen Brunson - 0.46

The tenure of Jalen Brunson with the New York Knicks has been an exciting watch. Aside from his relentless nature, the former Villanova Wildcat has a knack for getting through his opponent by drawing charges.

Even with a small stature, Brunson is not afraid to take charge of players in different weight categories. His grind and basketball IQ have lifted the Knicks and will continue to do so in the next few seasons.

#1, Brandin Podziemski - 0.62

Surprised to see a rookie leading this stat line? Brandin Podziemski is well-loved by the Golden State Warriors fanbase and he is one of the bright spots of the team in an injury-riddled, controversy-filled season.

The former Santa Clara Warrior turned Golden State Warrior has stepped up as well getting starting stints when Klay Thompson, Chris Paul or Draymond Green gets hurt.