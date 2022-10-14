Top 5 NBA players with highest annual earnings for 2022-23 featuring LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and more

The NBA’s most popular players such as Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant also happen to be its biggest earners. These superstars’ incredible basketball skills and income-generating appeal are the biggest assets that make the league a global brand.

Sportico recently published a report naming the top-earning NBA players who make the league tick. Unsurprisingly, these are the names that usually dominate basketball headlines whether it’s the offseason or when the games are in full blast.

Here’s the list of the highest annual earners for the 2022-23 NBA season:

#5 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons since he signed with the LA Lakers. Despite all the backlash and criticism, the former MVP continues to be one of the best-paid NBA players.

“Russ” signed a five-year, $204 million contract when he was still with the OKC Thunder. Even as he has been traded several times over the last few years, the check has never stopped coming.

Westbrook opted into the final year of his contract, which will pay him $47.1 million, the second-highest in the league after Stephen Curry. The massive salary is one of the biggest reasons why the LA Lakers have been unable to trade the nine-time All-Star.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA Russell Westbrook is opting in to his $47.1 million player option with the Lakers for the 2022-23 season, sources confirm to The Athletic.



The 33-year-old Westbrook averaged 18.5 PPG on 44.4% shooting from the field last season. Russell Westbrook is opting in to his $47.1 million player option with the Lakers for the 2022-23 season, sources confirm to The Athletic.The 33-year-old Westbrook averaged 18.5 PPG on 44.4% shooting from the field last season. https://t.co/qtY7jp1Bwm

LA will have a better chance of moving him if the team attaches two unprotected first-round picks.

Russell Westbrook’s massive salary and the $25 million he rakes in from endorsements and other deals bring his total to $72.1 million. He is the fifth-highest earner in the NBA next season.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been voted by many sports bodies as the NBA’s best player next season. Many basketball experts would even contend that he has been the best since the Milwaukee Bucks won the championship in 2021.

After his incredible postseason performance against the Boston Celtics and staggering display at the EuroBasket, his popularity, value and impact will only grow.

But for next season, he will have to be content with the fourth spot on this list as he earns a total of $86.5 million. $42.5 million comes from his salary, which most basketball analysts say is a bargain for the Milwaukee Bucks. He is tied for seventh with Damian Lillard and Kawhi Leonard for the highest salary in the league.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



The craziest part?



It was a bargain.



Time for a thread Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a $228 million dollar extension with the Milwaukee Bucks yesterday — the richest contract in NBA history.The craziest part?It was a bargain.Time for a thread Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a $228 million dollar extension with the Milwaukee Bucks yesterday — the richest contract in NBA history.The craziest part?It was a bargain.Time for a thread 👇👇👇 https://t.co/uKcqofyqzg

“The Greek Freak” adds $44 million from endorsements, particularly with his line of sneakers from Nike. Another championship or another MVP trophy could vault him into the top three of these rankings.

#3 Kevin Durant

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant was basketball’s favorite punchline in the offseason. The former MVP sensationally demanded a trade out of Brooklyn after several years of failure. He then asked for the ouster of Nets GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash when it looked like no trade was happening.

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant eventually agreed to continue with their partnership as KD’s four-year extension starts next season. He is scheduled to earn $42.9 million, making him the fifth highest-paid player in the league.

Despite all the hoopla and off-court drama, KD continues to hold massive appeal to basketball fans. His endorsements, royalties and other basketball-related income add $48 million, which is second only to LeBron James, to his pocket.

KD’s total of $91 million places him in the top three on this list of highest annual earners.

#2 Stephen Curry

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors - NBA Japan Games

The reigning NBA Finals MVP sits second with $93.1 million in annual earnings. A big chunk of the said amount comes from his league-best $48.1 million salary. Stephen Curry has been the highest-paid player over the past six seasons.

Curry brings more dough via multiple endorsements, the most prominent of which is Under Armour. The two-time MVP is reportedly getting paid $20 million per year by UA, a figure that’s nearly 50% of his $45 million endorsement earnings.

Stephen Curry’s UA contract expires in 2024 and he is rumored to sign for an even more lucrative deal. His future shoe endorsement alone and his mind-boggling $51.9 million salary after next season ensure he stays near the top of the list.

Sportico @Sportico Steph Curry has the NBA's highest salary for the sixth straight season at $48.1 million. Curry also has more than 10 endorsement deals, led by Under Armour and its Curry Brand. bit.ly/3Ti0Ln3 Steph Curry has the NBA's highest salary for the sixth straight season at $48.1 million. Curry also has more than 10 endorsement deals, led by Under Armour and its Curry Brand. bit.ly/3Ti0Ln3 https://t.co/u3FGyQxPRl

The Golden State Warriors are also primed for even more success over the next few years. If he leads the Bay Area team to another title and wins another NBA Finals MVP award, his annual earnings will only grow higher.

#1 LeBron James

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

When Stephen Curry landed in second place, there was no doubt who topped this list. LeBron James is a billionaire for a reason and it’s not even because of his salary, which is already substantial in itself.

“King James” lords it over the field when it comes to annual earnings. His $119.5 million puts him in a different zip code than everyone on this list. He earns $44.4 in salary next season, which is the third-highest in the NBA.

NetsDaily @NetsDaily Sportico @Sportico The playing salaries of the NBA’s top earners are their full base salaries without any bonuses calculated—most of these players have maximum salaries under the CBA and are not eligible for incentives



In the NBA, more than 40 players will earn at least $30 million this season The playing salaries of the NBA’s top earners are their full base salaries without any bonuses calculated—most of these players have maximum salaries under the CBA and are not eligible for incentivesIn the NBA, more than 40 players will earn at least $30 million this season https://t.co/7lID2jazM5 LeBron James leads list of top earners at $119.5 followed by Stephen Curry ($93.1 million), Kevin Durant ($91 million), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($86.5 million) and Russell Westbrook ($72.1 million). Kyrie Irving is No. 12 at $47.5 million. twitter.com/Sportico/statu… LeBron James leads list of top earners at $119.5 followed by Stephen Curry ($93.1 million), Kevin Durant ($91 million), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($86.5 million) and Russell Westbrook ($72.1 million). Kyrie Irving is No. 12 at $47.5 million. twitter.com/Sportico/statu…

It’s his off-court income, particularly with his shoe line, that allows him to dominate this list. He gets $32 million annually out of his Nike lifetime contract, roughly 40% of his earnings outside of his LA Lakers salary. $75 million of his total money comes from endorsements and royalties.

The LA Lakers, despite significant salary cap issues to build a title-winning team, weren’t hesitant to give LeBron James a max extension. James’ marketing value is so powerful and overwhelming that they allow the Lakers to stay relevant even if they have another poor season.

