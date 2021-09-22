Top 5 NBA players who have made a comeback from an Achilles injury

The worst type of injury that could happen to an NBA player is considered to be a ruptured Achilles. Very few players have returned to the courts after suffering from a torn Achilles.

Take a look at the top five of the few players who have made a return after suffering from an Achilles injury.

Five NBA Players who have made a comeback from an Achilles injury

#5 Wesley Matthews

Wesley Matthews #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring a three point basket during the first quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicansat Smoothie King Center on March 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The former Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard had a torn Achilles on March 5, 2015. That left a dent in the Blazers' team as he was their starting shooting guard, who was fourth-best in the NBA Western Conference. He was out for the rest of the season but made it back for the 2015-16 season.

Upon his return, Wesley Matthews made a move to the Dallas Mavericks as a small forward and was featured in 78 games that season, making an average of 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He had a field goal of 38.8% after 10.9 attempts made from the field and netting 4.2 times. Matthews has an NBA career average of 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 849 games played.

#4 DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Houston Rockets in action against the Miami Heat during a game at the Toyota Center on February 11, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

DeMarcus Cousins suffered a full rupture of his left Achilles in 2018 while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. This occurred in the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the Houston Rockets, Cousins made an offensive rebound, and on landing he felt a sharp pain that forced him to collapse on the floor.

SLAM @SLAMonline DeMarcus Cousins finally made his return to the court, scoring 14 points in his Warriors debut tonight 💪 slam.ly/boogie-debut DeMarcus Cousins finally made his return to the court, scoring 14 points in his Warriors debut tonight 💪 slam.ly/boogie-debut https://t.co/vA4Iwh8g88

The former Sacramento Kings center made a return in 2019 having signed to the Golden State Warriors as a free agent during his rehabilitation on a one-year contract worth $5.3 million. Cousins has played a total of 606 games in the NBA and averaged 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his career.

