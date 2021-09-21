Top 5 NBA players who have had major deals with Puma

Puma used to be the preferred shoe brand for NBA basketball during the time of Walt Clyde Frazier but they had since fallen off the pecking order. However, they started making their way back in 2018 with the signings of several NBA players under their belts.
Making a comeback to the NBA with their first basketball sneaker after 20 years it was only right that they named the sneaker, The Disrupt. In a bid to stage a massive comeback, Puma signed five of the first 16 picks in the 2018 NBA Draft, including the top two picks.
Let's take a dive at the top five NBA players who have had a major Puma deal.
Five NBA Players who have had major deals with Puma
#5 Deandre Ayton
Deandre Ayton signed a four-year, multi-million dollar deal with Puma's footwear and apparel in 2018. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft with the Phoenix Suns was assigned a signature sneaker, the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt.
The Pac 12 Player of the Year award recipient joins a list of young players signed by Puma in 2018, including Marvin Bagley III from the Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks' R.J. Barrett and Kevin Knox, Philadelphia 76ers' Zhaire Smith, Micheal Porter Jr from Denver Nuggets, and Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets.
#4 DeMarcus Cousins
DeMarcus Cousins joined Puma in 2018 on a multi-year deal that positioned him as the new leader of the Puma NBA players roster. His signature sneakers are the Puma Clyde Court PE and Puma Uproar.
The four-time NBA All-Star, popularly known as Boogie, joined the Puma roster, which had only earlier signed five rookies in the same year.