Top 5 NBA players who make the most money off endorsements

Salaries of NBA players have sparked conversations worldwide, as they've continued to go up. Stephen Curry just signed a four-year deal with the Golden State Warriors that will see him earn $53.8 million per year. However, a good amount of NBA players' net worth comes off endorsements.

With most NBA superstars, endorsements make up a large chunk of their earnings. While their salaries are some of the highest in American team sports, there is higher earning potential with endorsements.

Rookie sensation LaMelo Ball inked an NBA rookie deal for $35.5 million that will span four years. But his shoe deal with Puma is worth $100 million, and he has access to the company's private jet.

The caliber of players is a significant determinant of the level of endorsements they receive. That is why some of the biggest names in the NBA right now are on this list.

As per Forbes' January 2021 list, here are the five NBA players who make the most money off endorsements:

#5 Russell Westbrook - $25 million

Russell Westbrook is the fourth highest-paid player in the NBA. He will earn a base salary of $44.2 million for the 2021-22 season. His increased salary accounts for over 60% of his annual earnings.

Although he has trimmed his endorsements in recent years, his $150-200 million 10-year Nike Jordan shoe deal represents the bulk of his endorsement income. Westbrook also has a multi-year deal with PepsiCo, which made him the face of the Mtn Dew Kickstart brand.

Westbrook also endorses major brands like Samsung and True Religion.

Undoubtedly, his arrival at the LA Lakers will open him up to more endorsement opportunities, as brands would love to take advantage of his decision to play for his home city.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo - $27 million

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA Finals MVP following his record-breaking performances in the 2021 playoffs. His 5-year $228 million contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks will see him earn $39 million in the 2021-22 season.

Although he is not the most marketable player, Antetokounmpo has done a decent job securing endorsement deals. Disney is currently working on a documentary on the life of Antetokounmpo, which is scheduled to be released in 2022.

The Greek Freak has endorsement deals with Nike, Budweiser and JBL, as well as Sarantis and Protergia in Greece. His success in the 2020-21 season will undoubtedly open more doors for him in the coming years.

