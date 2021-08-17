Top 5 NBA players who could reach 10,000 career points in the 2021-22 season

The NBA has evolved into teams and players working more on their offensive skills over the last few years.

Last season, the league averaged 112.1 points per game, the highest the NBA has ever seen so far. The scoring average has been more than 111 points per game for the last three seasons, so one can expect it to get even better from here on.

Each team has at least two or three effective three-level scorers, who can average at least 20 points per game with ease. That's been key in the increase in the league scoring average in the last decade or so.

Many these players are racing towards the 10,000-point mark in the NBA. It would be a monumental feat for so many stars to achieve this feat in the same season. On that note, here's a look at the five players likely to do so in 2021-22.

#5 Nikola Jokic (Current NBA points tally: 8360)

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic won his first NBA MVP award last campaign on the back of a career-high season. He averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, shooting 56.6% from the floor. Jokic has always been a decent scorer since the start of his NBA career. He has averaged at least ten points per game in each of his six seasons.

The Denver Nuggets big is currently the furthest from the 10,000-point mark on this list, having tallied 8,360 points so far. He will have to score at least 20 points per game across 82 games to do so. But with the way he scored last season, one can expect him to achieve the feat this campaign.

BREAKING - Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won the 2020-21 NBA MVP award, sources tell @ShamsCharania.



From the Serbian League and the 41st pick, Jokic has become the lowest draft pick in NBA history to win MVP. pic.twitter.com/rRCkzwoCf9 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 8, 2021

Moreover, the Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is expected to miss a significant amount of time in the 2021-22 NBA season. That could see Jokic do most of the scoring for the team in the upcoming campaign.

#4 Karl-Anthony Towns (Current NBA points tally: 9352)

Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns has been sensational since making his NBA debut in 2015. The Minnesota Timberwolves big man has averaged 22.9 points per game throughout his career, showing great efficiency as a three-level scorer. Last season the 2015 #1 pick averaged 24.8 points per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 38.7% from the three-point line on 6.3 attempts.

Towns has tallied 9352 points throughout his NBA career, which means he is only 648 points from reaching the 10,000-point mark. It will take him barely 7.8 points per contest to achieve the feat.

Karl-Anthony Towns just set the single-season scoring record for the Wolves with 2,011 points. Youngin' is only 21. That's buckets. pic.twitter.com/xpHls4K1hx — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 12, 2017

Except for his rookie year, he hasn't averaged below 20 points per game throughout his six-season career. Considering the same, Towns should easily reach the 10,000-point mark next season.

