Top 5 NBA players who could sign $400 million contracts

Jaylen Brown just signed the first-ever $300 million contract in NBA history. He was the first supermax-eligible player for a contract extension after the new CBA took effect and the salary cap went up.

Brown will likely soon be passed, and the next supermax player may get a contract close to $400 million. It is determined by a percentage of the salary cap and the years of experience in the league.

Players with six or fewer years in the league can earn 25% of a team’s cap, and with seven to nine years, they can earn 30%. With more than ten years in the league, players can earn 35%.

If a player re-signs with his current team, like Brown, they can earn 8% more. An extra 5th year can be achieved if the player stays with his current team.

Players who are named in All-NBA, win MVP or DPOY can also earn 30% of the cap if they have played for less than six years. With seven to nine years of experience, earnings will be 35% of the cap if they win one of the same honors.

So with those rules in mind, let’s take a look at who may pass Brown for the next mega-deal and sign $400 million contracts:

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

The Greek Freak is the next likely player to capture the role of the richest contract in the league. He will be eligible for an extension as early as this September. However, he will make more money if he waits until next summer.

If he decides to wait, he could sign the full five-year extension instead of just four years. Given current salary cap projections, a 5-year extension is worth $334 million. It could be more if the cap rises more than expected. He would decline his player option for the 2025-26 season and extend after this season.

2. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Brown may be passed soon by his fellow player. His running mate Jayson Tatum is eligible for an extension next summer.

He would be eligible for the supermax and could sign a five-year extension for around $334 million, if not more. The cap rising next offseason will also raise the potential value of whatever deal Tatum signs if he extends with Boston.

3. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid locked up supermax status after winning MVP for the first time in his career. He is eligible for a massive extension in the summer after the 2024-25 season.

If he maintains that status and waits until the 2025 offseason, Embiid could sign a five-year deal worth at least $367 million. Again, that number could increase with a rising salary cap.

Embiid will have ten years played by that offseason. Therefore, he can earn a max 35% of the cap no matter where he signs.

4. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Doncic is a budding top-five star of the league. He will also be eligible for an extension in the 2025 offseason and be allowed to sign the five-year supermax extension.

It would be projected to be at least $367 million but could be closer to $400 if the cap makes a significant jump. However, he would have to stay with Dallas to sign for the most money.

5. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Jokic held the record for the richest contract in NBA history when he signed a $276 million extension last offseason. He could also be the first to sign for $400 million.

Jokic would have to wait to re-sign until the 2026 off-season. However, if he does wait, he is looking at a five-year deal with potentially $404 million.

