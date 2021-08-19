Top 5 NBA players who took less money in 2021 free agency to compete for the championship

Several players took less money in NBA free agency for the chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy next season, with some of them going to the LA Lakers to team up with LeBron James and company. But not all of them went to L.A. to try and win a championship.

Other players went elsewhere to get an opportunity to win that elusive NBA title, while another stayed where he was, choosing instead to try and help his team recapture the magic of last season’s championship run.

Not always about the money in NBA free agency

While many NBA players decided to follow the money, a few weighed a chance to win the championship as a prize worth more valuable than additional zeroes on their contracts.

They took much less money than what the market was willing to offer for a shot to win a ring or two. Here are the top 5 NBA players who did that:

5. Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown #1 dribbles during a game.

Bruce Brown was a valuable member of the Brooklyn Nets last season, putting up 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 65 games. He also started 37 games for the Nets, plugging in for his team whenever one of the Big 3 of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant were injured.

Restricted FA Bruce Brown Jr., is signing the one-year qualifying offer of $4.7M to return to the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Ty Sullivan of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Brown can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. He's played important role both as starter and off bench. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

During the NBA offseason, Brown signed the Nets’ $4.7 million qualifying offer and will test the free agency market next offseason where he will be an unrestricted free agent. As such, he has a no-trade clause next season, giving him veto power over any trades involving his destination.

Brown was projected to receive offers in the $8-to-$10 million range, which would have been out of reach for the Nets. But even before NBA free agency began, he had his heart set on staying in Brooklyn.

4. Kendrick Nunn

Kendrick Nunn #25 dunks on Bobby Portis #9.

Kendrick Nunn was a runner-up to the 2019-20 Rookie-of-the-Year voting. With a crowded backcourt, he was the odd man out in the Miami Heat guard rotation. Averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season, the incoming third-year player could have signed for more money in NBA free agency but chose to play for the LA Lakers instead.

Kendrick Nunn got part of the Taxpayer MLE from the Los Angeles Lakers:



21-22: $5,000,000

22-23: $5,250,000



Second season is a player option for Nunn.@spotrac — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 8, 2021

Nunn could have signed for the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $9.5 million to play for other teams, but instead took the Lakers’ $5.9 million mid-level exception, which was the best that the team could offer.

