Top 5 NBA players who could win the scoring title in the 2021-22 NBA season

Scoring consistently in the NBA for an extended period is an incredibly difficult thing to achieve. That is why the league recognizes exceptional talents who record the most points every season. James Harden has been the standout scorer in the last five seasons, winning three of the last five scoring titles.

Michael Jordan has won the NBA scoring title a record ten times, with his first seven coming in consecutive seasons from 1987. The 1986-87 campaign was his highest-scoring season, where he averaged 37.1 points per game.

Last season's race for the NBA scoring title was breathtaking. Bradley Beal led the charge early in the season, and stayed top till April. A series of back-to-back spectacular shootings from Stephen Curry throughout April saw the latter take over from Beal till the end of the season.

The race for the 2021-22 NBA scoring title will be underway in a week, with players currently getting into match fitness in the preseason fixtures. On that note, here are the top five players who could win the NBA scoring title next season:

#5 Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard (#0 )of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard is arguably the best clutch three-pointer in the NBA. In Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers have one of the best point guards in the league, but that has not translated to success in the playoffs.

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

👆 (that's an NBA playoff first)12 made three-pointers.

👆 (also an NBA playoff first)An all-time performance from 55 points. 10 assists.👆 (that's an NBA playoff first)12 made three-pointers.👆 (also an NBA playoff first)An all-time performance from @Dame_Lillard 55 points. 10 assists.

👆 (that's an NBA playoff first)12 made three-pointers.

👆 (also an NBA playoff first)An all-time performance from @Dame_Lillard. https://t.co/GSSkfONAxC

Lillard has never won a scoring title, but could get his first in the 2021-22 NBA season. He was inspirational in the playoffs last year. Lillard set a record for the most three-pointers made in a playoffs game when he registered 12 in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets.

His highest-scoring season was in 2019-20 when he averaged 30 points. Although his average dropped last season, he was the second-highest scorer with 1,928 points.

#4 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum (#0) of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is developing to be one of the most lethal players in the NBA, and he is only 23. He has been a bright spot for the Boston Celtics since his rookie season, leading them to four consecutive playoff appearances. Tatum took his team as far as the Eastern Conference finals in the 2019-20 season.

ESPN @espn JAYSON TATUM.50 POINTS AND THE DAGGER. JAYSON TATUM.50 POINTS AND THE DAGGER. https://t.co/MqlhYyAuQr

Tatum averaged 26.4 points last season, and will likely better that number in the 2021-22 NBA campaign. He scored a total of 1,692 points last season, and was ranked ninth overall among all players in the league. The Celtics forward bulked up in the offseason, which means we might see another aspect of his game, perhaps in the low post.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav