One of the most tracked statistical categories in the modern NBA is triple-doubles. From a rookie to a veteran, every player almost aims for it every game. The statline not only identifies the player's strengths on both ends of the floor, but also boosts their teams winning chances.

Especially during the playoffs, the superstars often rise up to the occasion and rack up incredible numbers on the stat line to further strengthen their team's chances of lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy. But which professional basketball superstar, out of the many, has recorded the most triple-doubles during the postseason?

Top 5 NBA Players With Most Playoffs Triple-Doubles

Magic Johnson - 30 Triple-Doubles

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson leads the list as he accumulated a total of 30 triple-doubles in his career in the playoffs. He attained this figure while playing 190 playoff games in 13 playoff appearances. With these extraordinary numbers, Johnson won five NBA titles and three Finals MVPs with the Lakers.

LeBron James - 28 Triple-Doubles

James racked up 28 triple-doubles in his 15 postseason appearances, prior to the ongoing season. This helped LeBron James win four championships and four Finals MVPs. Along with this, LeBron is one of the four players in the National Basketball Association's history to win a championship with three different teams. LeBron has the chance to surpass Magic Johnson for the most playoffs triple-doubles in the ongoing NBA playoffs.

Russell Westbrook - 12 Triple-Doubles

NBA's all-time triple-double leader is in the third place with 12 triple-doubles. Westbrook played the least amount of games among the players in this list, with 116 playoff games in 12 postseason appearances. He played for the Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers and the Clippers.

Jason Kidd - 11 Triple-Doubles

Fourth in the list is Jason Kidd with 11 triple-doubles, playing 158 playoff games in 17 postseason appearances. Kidd, in those years, suited up for the Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets (now Brooklyn Nets), Dallas Mavericks, and New York Knicks. He won a title with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

Draymond Green, Rajon Rondo, Larry Bird - 10 Triple-Doubles

Draymond Green, Rajon Rondo, and Larry Bird are tied in the fifth spot with 10 triple-doubles. Rondo has played the fewest number of games, among the three, with 134, followed by Green who played 145, and Bird with 165.

