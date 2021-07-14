Top 5 NBA starters who could get traded this offseason

Not all NBA starters can be sure of their position in the ultra-competitive environment that the league has. Nor can they be sure they won't be traded considering the volatility of the market and desires of a franchise's executives. On the other hand, some stars in recent years, such as James Harden, have been able to force their way out of an organization in search of pastures anew.

When the 2021 NBA Finals are complete, attention will immediately turn to the free agency market and also what trades teams are contemplating. The rumor mill has already begun to spin out the usual outlandish suggestions, though there are some stars whose names keep cropping up and are more likely to be on the move.

There are few things more exciting for NBA fans in the offseason than reading about the newest star added to the roster and what he can do for the franchise. In this article, we will run down five of the league's regular starters who could be traded prior to the 2021-22 campaign.

5 NBA starters who could be on the move this summer

#1 Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons struggled in the playoffs

As reported by Shams Charania on Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers are listening to trade offers for the two-time All-Defensive first-team member Ben Simmons. The Aussie guard had a disappointing playoff campaign with the Sixers and the franchise's window of opportunity to win a championship with him and Embiid on the court seems to be closing.

To sign the former Rookie of the Year, though, teams will have to offer an All-Star in return for the 76ers to even listen. The Indiana Pacers have already had an offer rejected by Philly for not meeting their demands after they tried a trade that included Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick.

The 76ers are open to trading Ben Simmons and would like “an All-Star-caliber player in return,” per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/z5jjNMdKwm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2021

Although Simmons frustrated the Philadelphia 76ers fanbase in the postseason, there is no denying his offensive creativity and his defensive flexibility. The former No.1 overall pick led the NBA in steals in the 2019-20 campaign, finished seventh for steals this year with 1.6 per game and is capable of guarding one through five due to his athleticism and size.

#2 Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard

Since Damian Lillard's future is not as tenuous as Simmons', he comes onto our list second but could arguably be involved in the biggest blockbuster trade of the summer. In fact, the Portland Trail Blazers and 76ers could formulate a deal involving the two players swapping homes, though the Sixers would have to cough up a lot more than just the young guard.

Lillard openly voiced his frustrations with the Trail Blazers' hunt for a new head coach and reportedly has concerns about the franchise's ability to build a contender around him. If it does become clearer that the free-scoring, six-time All-Star is inclined to move to a new NBA team, several teams beyond Philly will be in a position to make up an offer for him. The most intriguing choice could be the Golden State Warriors.

"If the 76ers get the right back package I'd definitely trade Ben Simmons. If the 76ers bring back this roster as it is, they aren’t reaching the Finals. ... I'm calling Portland to see what kind of package I can build around Simmons to get Damian Lillard." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/5Etyeb9ROb — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 14, 2021

We have seen a backcourt pairing of Steph Curry and Lillard before in the NBA All-Star game, and with the Warriors' abundance of draft capital and Andrew Wiggins, they could make the Trail Blazers a sizeable offer.

