Top 5 NBA teams that have had the best off-season in 2019

Talal Meenai FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 31 // 16 Jul 2019, 19:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2019 NBA Finals - Game Five

The NBA 2019/20 off-season has been one of the most exciting in recent memory as there has been major movement of superstars and blockbuster trades. LeBron James managed to finally get the LA Lakers to trade for Anthony Davis, although at a hefty price as they had to give up Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Kawhi Leonard shocked everyone when he decided to join the LA Clippers and then fans went into frenzy after it was revealed that they had managed to recruit superstar forward Paul George to join him. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets traded Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook, who is now reunited with his former Oklahoma Thunder teammate James Harden.

With so many changes, here's us ranking the top NBA teams based on how successful they have been in building a squad through successful free-agent signings, trades and draft selections.

1) LA Clippers

Adding two MVP-caliber players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, re-signing Patrick Beverley and Ivica Zubac, while losing only Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and draft picks means that the Clippers have made the biggest strides so far. As a result, they have supposedly transformed from being a playoff team to championship favorites.

Toronto Raptors Victory Parade & Rally

2) Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers managed to finally trade for the best big man in the league in Anthony Davis but were unable to sign Kawhi Leonard. However, they used the remaining cap space quite well with the signings of four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, guards Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook and Troy Daniels as well as veteran forward Jared Dudley.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, Alex Caruso and Rajon Rondo all re-signed with the team. So the end result is that LeBron James and Anthony Davis have a very strong supporting cast around them.

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Anthony Davis

3) Utah Jazz

The Jazz traded for star PG Mike Conley and signed Bojan Bogdanovic, Jeff Green and Ed Davis. Donovan Mitchell finally has a great two-way point guard alongside him in the backcourt as well as the Indiana Pacers’ leading scorer in the Playoffs.

Advertisement

Jeff Green is a versatile forward who can come off the bench and score, and at the same time Rudy Gobert gets a great rebounding backup in Ed Davis. In total, it’s fair to say that the Utah Jazz are legitimate contenders in the West.

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert with the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Award

4) New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans received an incredible haul of young talent -- Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart -- and draft picks for Anthony Davis to add to their first pick Zion Williamson’s unlimited potential. They turned DeAndre Hunter, who didn't play in the summer league, into the very impressive all-around picks Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes.

Furthermore, they added sharpshooter JJ Redick, excellent defensive big man Derick Favors and European talent Nicolo Melli whilst re-signing the experienced Darius Miller. They could be a playoff team next season and contenders in the long run.

1st pick Zion Williamson at the 2019 NBA Summer League

5) Brooklyn Nets

In terms of the difference between last season's Brooklyn Nets and next season's team, there won't be much. This is because Kevin Durant is expected to be out for the whole season, and have just Kyrie Irving replacing D'Angelo Russell, who was great for the Nets last season.

However, in the 2020/21 season when KD is back, the Nets may be title contenders as a result of this year's trades because adding Durant and Irving to a fantastic group of role players has the potential to form a championship-level roster.

New Nets teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant