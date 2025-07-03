Top 5 Notable 2025 NBA Free Agent Centers Still On The Market (July 2)

NBA teams in need of big men scrambled to sign the top centers once free agency opened on Monday. Myles Turner, Clint Capela, Brook Lopez, Luke Kornet and other top big men were off the market on the second day. Still, there are unsigned options that can make a difference for teams looking for size and length in the paint area.

Here are some of the best free agent centers still on the market.

Top 5 NBA free agent big men

#5. Bismack Biyombo

The San Antonio Spurs turned to Bismack Biyombo when injuries depleted their frontcourt. Biyombo, who did not have a team to start the 2024-25 NBA season, gave the Spurs a lift in 28 games, 26 as a starter. The journeyman center averaged 5.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

The 6-foot-8 Biyombo is undersized, but he battles hard inside the paint. He also does not shoot behind mid-range, making his role on offense limited. Biyombo is a backup center who efficiently does the dirty job for his team.

#4. Thomas Bryant

Thomas Bryant averaged 6.5 ppg and 3.9 rpg for the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers last season. He played 14.6 minutes per contest as a third-string center for both teams. Bryant has more size, better mobility and scoring skills than Biyombo.

Just two seasons ago, Bryant averaged 12.1 ppg when the LA Lakers gave him over 20 mpg. If given the playing time, he could still produce and contribute to a team needing a center. Bryant was part of the Indiana Pacers team that reached the 2025 NBA Finals before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

#3. Jaxson Hayes

Teams might not be lining up to sign Jaxson Hayes after LA Lakers coach JJ Redick lost faith in him. The Lakers tried to make him the starting center when they rescinded the Mark Williams trade. The playoffs proved that Hayes was not up to that task.

Hayes could still provide frontcourt depth to NBA teams looking for a center. The 25-year-old 7-footer can thrive as a backup big man.

#2. Al Horford

Al Horford is 39 years old, but he seems to have plenty left in the gas tank. The Boston Celtics managed his minutes and kept him out in back-to-back games. Horford averaged 9.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg and 2.1 apg. He showed in the playoffs that he can still defend well, even when forced to check perimeter players. Horford also shot 40.0% from deep in the playoffs, proving his worth as a floor-spacer.

Horford can still start in limited minutes. He might be a difference-maker in the playoffs.

#1. Moritz Wagner

Moritz Wagner’s season was cut short in December last year when he tore his ACL. Before the season-ending injury, he averaged a career-best 12.9 ppg and 4.9 rpg. Wagner shot 56.2%, including 36.0% from deep.

The Orlando Magic have a loaded frontcourt, allowing them to decline Wagner’s $11 million option. Other NBA teams who are looking for a reliable big man could sign the German.

Wagner relishes contact in the paint and opens the floor with outside shooting. He might not be on the NBA free agent list for long.

