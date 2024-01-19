Top 5 offensive rebounders in NBA 2023-24 season ft. Clint Capela

The NBA has seen a decrease in the number of traditional big men over the years. While in the past, big men were one-dimensional players on both ends of the court, operating almost exclusively in the paint, that has since changed. Now, the NBA has quite a few big men like Brook Lopez and Karl-Anthony Towns, who thrive from beyond the arc.

Despite the change, and the ability of big men to thrive from the perimeter, the importance of offensive rebounding can't be understated. To put it simply, players who generate offensive rebounds create more offensive possessions for their teams.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the best of the best as we count down the top five offensive rebounders in the 2023-24 NBA season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five offensive rebounders in the NBA for the 2023-24 season

#5: Domantas Sabonis - 3.3 orpg

Phoenix Suns v Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis has continued to impress, both on the offensive glass and as a two-way rebounder. Currently, Sabonis leads the NBA in rebounds per game with 12.6, while on the offensive end of the floor, he's tied for fifth with 3.3 orpg.

Thanks to his contributions, the Sacramento Kings (23-18) sit in seventh place in a stacked Western Conference. As they look to go back-to-back and make it to the postseason for the second year in a row, the role he plays is clearly an important one.

#4: Isaiah Hartenstein - 3.4 orpg

Minnesota Timberwolves v New York Knicks

Isaiah Hartenstein has taken his game to the next level this season. After spending the first two years of his career in Houston, he split time between Denver and Cleveland during the 2020-21 season. After then spending a season in LA with the Clippers, he's found a home in New York under Tom Thibodeau.

Currently, Hartenstein is averaging a career-high 8.6 rpg, while averaging 3.4 offensive rebounds per game. Thanks to his contributions, the Knicks are 25-17 and sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

#3: Rudy Gobert - 3.5 orpg

Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers

Rudy Gobert has continued to impress this season, helping lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to the best record in the Western Conference. In addition to averaging a whopping 12.4 rpg, Gobert is also notably averaging 3.5 offensive rebounds per game.

After finishing last season in fifth place for offensive rebounds per game, Gobert has improved on his numbers, going from 3.3 orpg to 3.5 orpg. With him and the Timberwolves continuing to impress, it will be interesting to see if they can make a postseason run.

#2: Jarrett Allen - 3.5 orpg

Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

Jarrett Allen has been averaging a near career-high in rebounding this season with 10.2 rpg. To date, he's only topped that number once in his career, during the 2021-22 season where he averaged 10.8 rpg.

This season, in addition to averaging a near career high in rebounds, Allen is also ranked second among all NBA players for offensive rebounds per game. Given his production, it's no wonder so many teams are interested in the big man ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline.

#1: Clint Capela - 4.7 orpg

Memphis Grizzlies v Atlanta Hawks

Clint Capela holds the unique distinction of leading the NBA in offensive rebounds per game, while also averaging fewer minutes per game than anyone on the list, save Isaiah Hartenstein. Although Capela's rpg numbers aren't enough to crack the top five, he leads the league in orpg.

With the Atlanta Hawks reportedly mulling over a rebuild, if the team were to go in that direction it's no secret that a number of teams would be interested. As a veteran who has proven that he can be efficient with his minutes, in some ways, Capela's game is aging like fine wine in a league where he doesn't fit the mold.

With many of the NBA's best offensive rebounders separated by a narrow margin, it's clear that in the second half of the season, the numbers could change. While Capela stands alone as the NBA's best offensive rebounder, the remaining four spots are all neck and neck.

Given that, players like Rudy Gobert could fall, or climb, and other players who sit just outside of the top five like Andre Drummond could make a big splash. As we look ahead to the final stretch of the season, it will be interesting to see how these numbers shift.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!