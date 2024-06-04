Top 5 offseason targets who could significantly improve Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets failed to defend their NBA championship after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. The Nuggets were suddenly beatable, and Nikola Jokic seemingly had trouble against a three-man big rotation.

Denver also needs to address their shooting, which was hot and cold against the Timberwolves. The non-Jokic minutes highlighted the need for a good backup big man since DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji barely played in the playoffs.

With a pricy roster heading into the 2024-25 season, the Nuggets have to turn on cheap veteran free agents and affordable trade targets. Let's look at five potential players that the Nuggets can add to their squad this coming offseason.

Top 5 offseason targets for the Denver Nuggets

#5 - Spencer Dinwiddie | Guard | Unrestricted Free Agent

The Denver Nuggets might not have a backup point guard if Reggie Jackson opts out of his contract to become a free agent. The Nuggets should turn their attention to Spencer Dinwiddie, who did not have the best stint with the LA Lakers after being waived by the Toronto Raptors.

But with a team like Denver, Dinwiddie will have a clear role on the rotation. He can fill in for Jamal Murray, who is unlikely to play a full 82-game schedule, while also providing scoring and playmaking off the bench. He knows his time as a starter is likely over, so it's time to embrace a sixth man role and thrive.

#4 - Delon Wright | Guard | Unrestricted Free Agent

Another player who might leave the Denver Nuggets this summer is Justin Holiday, who will be a restricted free agent. If the Nuggets can't convince him to stay, they can go after Delon Wright. He's one of the most underrated players in the NBA and has been hampered by injuries the past few years.

Wright not only provides shooting but also playmaking and position versatility. He can play at least three positions and give the Nuggets some options off the bench. His minutes just need to be managed since most of his injuries have been muscle-related.

#3 - Lonnie Walker | Guard | Unrestricted Free Agent

One of the things the Denver Nuggets failed to do last summer was to replace the production brought by Bruce Brown Jr. The Nuggets were content with Christian Braun and Peyton Watson but were clearly missing Brown's presence in the postseason.

Most players like Brown are in free agency, but they are too expensive for Denver. One cheaper option is Lonnie Walker, who flourished as a sixth man for the Brooklyn Nets last season, averaging 9.7 points in 17.4 minutes per game. He'll likely be the main scorer off the bench, while Braun and Watson provide the defense.

#2 - Mason Plumlee | Center | Unrestricted Free Agent

The Denver Nuggets need to address their center rotation, especially with Zeke Nnaji not ready to contribute and DeAndre Jordan being too old. Nikola Jokic might be the best center in the league, but he still needs rest. The league also found out how to slow him down, thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

So the Nuggets need to shore up their frontcourt and add more bodies to relieve "The Joker" and Aaron Gordon. One cheap alternative is Mason Plumlee, a familiar face for Denver. He was with the Nuggets from 2017 to 2020, and he provides size, athleticism, playmaking and solid defense.

#1 - Nick Richards | Center | Charlotte Hornets

If the Denver Nuggets find centers in free agency too expensive, they can turn their attention to the trade market. The Charlotte Hornets are likely cashing in on Nick Richards, who had a career season due to Mark Williams' injury-riddled season.

Richards is no Naz Reid, but he provides scoring and rebounding better than Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan. Maybe the Nuggets can offer Nnaji, who is just 23 years old, for Richards and his cheap $5 million salary. He could help alleviate some minutes off of Nikola Jokic, keeping him fresher for the important parts of the game, season and the playoffs.