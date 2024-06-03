After being eliminated in seven games by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the New York Knicks will look to bolster their roster in the offseason to better their chances for a title next season.

The Knicks will look to make some combination of the following assets in a trade as they look to bring Jalen Brunson a star teammate to significantly upgrade their rotation:

Julius Randle

Bojan Bogdanović's expiring contract

Seven unprotected future first-round picks

Four protected future first-round picks

Eight future second-round picks

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 offseason targets who could significantly improve New York Knicks

#5 Bruce Brown

The New York Knicks trading for Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown may supplement their roster with his defensive prowess and playmaking. In anticipation of OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson being healthy for the next season, the Knicks could afford to add another small to their rotation in Brown alongside Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.

Trending

The Knicks could potentially move Bojan Bogdanović's expiring contract along with some future second-round picks to bolster their team with the versatility and defense-first presence of Bruce Brown.

#4 Donovan Mitchell

Though the Cleveland Cavaliers may not be eager to trade their star player, they only have one more year of team control on Donovan Mitchell's contract and may not have much leverage if Mitchell wants to play elsewhere in the 2025-26 season.

The New York Knicks were reportedly in talks with the Utah Jazz before they were outbid by the Cavaliers for Mitchell. Moreover, with the possibility that Mitchell's price point may be significantly lower than when the Cavaliers acquired him, the Knicks may pursue him this offseason.

Though the 6-foot-3 Mitchell's addition to the Knicks' alongside the 6-2 Jalen Brunson would make their backcourt small, the offense would have a lot of potential given that both players are capable of averaging 25-30 points.

#3 Zach LaVine

With the Chicago Bulls reportedly looking to trade Zach LaVine in the offseason, the Knicks may get to acquire the two-time All-Star at a significantly lower price.

Despite his health concerns, LaVine may make a good fit with the New York Knicks. Having played with DeMar DeRozan in the last few seasons, LaVine may have acclimated to accept a non-primary role and could play off of Brunson and Randle as a floor spacer and secondary creator for the Knicks.

Moreover, LaVine's 6-5 stature and 6-8 wingspan allow him to be a natural wing and could help him dominate the opponent's second or third-best perimeter defenders.

#2 Mikal Bridges

With his 6-6 stature, 7-1 wingspan and 3-point shooting ability, hitting 38.4% over the last four seasons, Mikal Bridges' addition may significantly upgrade the New York Knicks' roster.

Based on his stint with the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges may be better suited to be a third or fourth option in the lineup. With Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and another rotation player in the Knicks' lineup, Bridges may be a good fit with his gap-filling game.

Moreover, in a team that consists of three former Villanova Wildcats teammates in Brunson, DiVincenzo and Hart, adding a fourth Wildcat in Mikal Bridges may boost the on-court chemistry.

#1 Devin Booker

In their bid to assemble a super team with their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns seem to have caught themselves in perhaps the league's biggest team-building quagmire after their strategy seemingly failed.

With their draft capital spent, moving Booker and Durant may give way to a hope of resurrection. Though the Suns may not be willing to let go of Booker, the New York Knicks can capitalize on the opportunity and be aggressive in their approach for the potential off-ramp to acquire the four-time NBA All-Star.

As one of the best shooting guards in the league, Booker's scoring ability may significantly bolster the Knicks' offensive prowess alongside Brunson to keep opposing defenses under constant attack.