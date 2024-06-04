Top 5 offseason targets who could significantly improve Phoenix Suns

The 2023-24 season, which began with so much promise for the Phoenix Suns, ended in massive disappointment. Phoenix swung for the fences by acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards and forming a new Big Three with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. They ended up getting the broom in the first round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James Jones, the Suns’ president of basketball operations and general manager, has very little wiggle room to rejigger the roster. Durant, Booker and Beal alone are already in the books for $150.6 million. Add Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen to the payroll and they are already at $184 million, just $5 million below the second apron.

Eric Gordon ($3.3 million), Josh Okogie ($2.9 million), Damion Lee ($2.8 million) and Drew Eubanks ($2.6 million) are also expected to opt in. Jones will have a very tight window to improve the supporting cast around the Phoenix Suns' superstar trio.

Players the Phoenix Suns can target in the offseason

#5 - Goga Bitadze

The Phoenix Suns’ frontline depth was exposed by the Minnesota Timberwolves’ imposing frontcourt led by Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid. Not all teams have three 7-footers but the Suns could use a backup behind Jusuf Nurkic. In the series versus the Wolves, Frank Vogel leaned on Drew Eubanks and a little dose of Bol Bol.

Goga Bitadze will be an upgrade over both when it comes to jostling for possession in the increased physicality of the playoffs. Bitadze looked good for the Orlando Magic when Wendell Carter Jr. was injured. In limited minutes he could shore up the Suns’ fragile frontline and he will not be expensive.

#4 Nick Richards

If the Phoenix Suns don’t want another lumbering big man, they can try a trade with the Charlotte Hornets for backup center Nick Richards. To get the deal done, the Suns could offer the expiring contracts of Eric Gordon and Drew Eubanks if they opt-in. They may add their 2024 second-round pick to sweeten the offer.

Richards will not have a problem running up and down the court and is a better pick-and-roll defender. He will also offer a vertical threat that Phoenix does not enjoy with Nurkic on the floor. If he fits well around Durant, Booker and Beal, he could end up becoming the starter.

#3 De’Anthony Melton

De’Anthony Melton had an injury-plagued season with the Philadelphia 76ers and looked like he lost his spot in Nick Nurse’s rotation because of it. Perhaps a move back West will reinvigorate his career. The Phoenix Suns offense will be fine with what it already has. Melton will come in as their best perimeter defender who can hit triples.

Melton, who is a career 36.0% shooter, will be an upgrade over any defender Phoenix has on the outside. He will free up Devin Booker from the tough defensive assignments. To sign him, they may have to essentially make Nassir Little and David Roddy salary dumps.

#2 Kelly Oubre Jr.

If the Phoenix Suns don’t want to go for De’Anthony Melton, perhaps they will take their chances on Kelly Oubre Jr. Philadelphia was eliminated in the playoffs but Oubre’s stock should rise a little with the way he performed. He took on the unenviable job of trying to defend Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

Oubre, who will be a big boost on defense, is also a decent rebounder at the small forward spot. For Phoenix to compete in the West, he may be needed to help contain the best wings and guards.

#1 Derrick Jones Jr.

Derrick Jones Jr. is giving the Phoenix Suns a free audition on why they should be interested in him. Jones has been the Mavericks’ go-to guy on defense against the opposing team’s best perimeter players. The lanky forward has more than held his own against Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards.

Jones has also been from behind the arc, making him an ideal fit around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. He will be an unrestricted free agent so the Suns can try to lure him to “The Valley.” Phoenix can dump as many salaries as needed to sign him.