Top 5 performances of Jayson Tatum from the 2020-21 NBA season

Jayson Tatum's 2020-21 NBA season was nothing short of exceptional, even as the Boston Celtics did not have a relatively successful season. The 23-year-old had to carry the team by himself, especially after Jaylen Brown was sidelined due to a wrist injury.

The Boston Celtics crashed out of the 2021 NBA playoffs in the first round after an encounter with the Brooklyn Nets. After a 36-36 regular-season run, Jayson Tatum led the charge over the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament to secure their playoff berth.

Tatum has been a bright spark for the Boston Celtics since his rookie season, leading them to four consecutive playoff qualifications.

The 2020-21 NBA season was one where Jayson Tatum proved himself to be one of the best young players in the league. The 2017 3rd overall pick finished the season with career-high averages in points (26.4), rebounds (7.4), and assists (4.3).

It was a fulfilling 2020-21 NBA season for Jayson Tatum, who was called up to join Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics men's basketball tournament.

As we anticipate another thrilling season from Tatum, let's take a look at his top five performances from the 2020-21 NBA season.

#5 44 points against Golden State Warriors

NBA Fans were treated to a riveting individual battle when the Boston Celtics faced off against the Golden State Warriors on April 17. Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry traded buckets for buckets all game long.

Although Curry won the individual battle, the Celtics won the game with a five-point differential. Jayson Tatum shot an efficient 64% from the field, converting on 16 of 25 attempts. He also went 5-of-9 from beyond the arc and missed on free-throw in eight attempts.

Jayson Tatum recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 44 points, ten rebounds, three assists and two steals. He also had a +12 in the plus/minus column in what was his second-highest scoring game at the time.

#4 50 points against the Washington Wizards

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics controls the ball against Ish Smith #14 of the Washington Wizards

The Boston Celtics needed to overcome the Washington Wizards to secure the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference. Jayson Tatum was to battle the duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal without Brown.

Jayson Tatum produced yet another 50-point game Tuesday night, this time leading us past the Wizards and into the playoffs. And afterward, Washington’s head coach dished out a bold prediction for our rising superstar. https://t.co/1FvWa1Xqcd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 19, 2021

It was an inspiring outing for Tatum, who put 50 past the Wizards in their 118-100 victory. Although he shot below 50% from the field, converting only 14 of his 32 attempts, his free-throw shooting was impeccable as he converted on all 17 tries.

The Wizards put up a good fight but were no match for Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. As a result, the C's were scheduled to square off against the Brooklyn Nets.

