Top 5 performances of Luka Doncic for Slovenia

Luka Doncic is preparing for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, where he will be one of the biggest names. Representing Slovenia, Doncic will be hoping to help his team challenge for the championship.

At 24 years old, Doncic has multiple years of international basketball experience, having played in the 2020 Olympics and the 2022 EuroBasket tournament. As such, he has amassed multiple impressive games while donning a Slovenia jersey.

Before Doncic gets the opportunity to create even more memorable moments at the FIBA World Cup, it's worth looking back on some of his better games for the Slovenia national team.

Here are Luka Doncic's top-five games for Slovenia.

1. A 31-point game against Sweden

On July 3, 2022, Luka Doncic and the Slovenia national team faced off against Sweden in a World Cup qualifying game. Doncic dropped 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while shooting 10 of 20 from the field.

Scoring in the international game is more difficult than in the NBA, as the spacing is different and the rules regarding protecting the rim favor the defensive players. However, Doncic displayed his elite-level touch to help lead his team to a 84-81 victory.

2. A 25-point game against Japan

On July 29, 2021, Slovenia faced Japan in the Men's Olympics. During the contest, Doncic went off for 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. While Doncic did struggle with his perimeter scoring in the contest (shot 25% on 2 of 8), he did make up for it with his all-around play.

Doncic also registered two blocks and two steals, while also hitting 53.3% of his shots from the field.

3. A double-double game against Croatia

On June 30, 2022, Luka Doncic recorded a double-double against the Croatian national team during a World Cup qualifying game. With 26 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, Doncic had a hand in every aspect of Slovenia's offensive game.

4. A triple-double against France

Arguably Luka Doncic's best game in a Slovenia jersey; however, it ranks fourth on this list due to his inefficiency. Doncic scored 16 points, dished out 18 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds but struggled to see his shot fall, as he hit just 27.8% of his attempts from the field and 22.2% from the perimeter.

5. A 22-point game against Australia

Australia is one of the most competitive teams on the international scene. As such, any big performance against them should be taken seriously. During an Aug. 7, 2021, meeting between Australia and Slovenia, Luka Doncic had 22 points, seven assists, eight rebounds but once again struggled with his efficiency.

The Dallas Mavericks star hit just 35% of his attempts from the field but made an impact across multiple areas of the game.

