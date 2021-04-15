Top 5 performing rookies from round 2 of the 2020 NBA Draft

While much of the focus for Rookie of the Year has been on the 2020 NBA Draft's top picks, several young stars from the second round of selection have shown they have what it takes to compete at the top level.

Over the years, there have been numerous league champions that were overlooked in their draft class and fell below the top 30 picks. The likes of Draymond Green, Marc Gasol and Manu Ginobili were all second-round choices, while current MVP candidate Nikola Jokic was drafted 41st overall in the 2014 NBA Draft.

This article will analyze five players from the 2020 NBA Draft class who have impressed despite being picked in the second round. All five have played in 20 games or more this season and in those matchups were on the floor for more than 10 minutes.

2020 NBA Draft: Ranking the top five most impressive second-round choices

Anthony Edwards currently leads the Rookie of the Year rankings for his NBA Draft class after LaMelo Ball's unfortunate injury looks to have put him out of the running. Further down the draft's pecking order, though, some of the league's other young stars are starting to flourish, benefitting from more frequent minutes on the floor. Let's take a look at our top five second-round NBA Draft picks.

#5 Nico Mannion

Nico Mannion puts up a floater for Arizona

2020-21 NBA season: MP: 13.9, PPG: 5.0, AST: 2.6, TRB: 1.6, FG%: 34.4

Advertisement

Nico Mannion enjoyed an impressive nine games with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season before being recalled to the Golden State Warriors' roster in March. In the G-League, Mannion averaged 19.3 points and 6.9 assists and shot the ball at over 40% from the field.

His role with the Warriors going forward will very much be off the bench in support of Steph Curry. However, he has shown that he can provide efficient minutes and put up a career-high 19 points on the Sacramento Kings at the end of last month.

The 48th overall pick in the NBA Draft ranks top in our list for free-throw percentage, making 80% of attempts and grabbing 0.7 steals in his limited minutes.

Nico Mannion picked Trae and cashed it at the buzzer 🚨



(via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/voCGDbiOQh — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 27, 2021

Coming to the franchise where his father was also drafted will have been a dream come true for the 20-year-old. His ability can only improve under the experienced tutelage of championship winners.

#4 Saben Lee

Advertisement

Saben Lee defends his opponent while at Vanderbilt.

2020-21 NBA season: MP: 15.4, PPG: 5.7, AST: 3.3, TRB: 1.9, FG%: 47.8

For a guard, it is impressive to see the Detroit Pistons' Saben Lee rank third for field-goal percentage among those from the second round of the NBA Draft who play significant minutes (> 10).

Initially selected by the Utah Jazz as the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Lee will be thankful that he was traded to the Detroit Pistons, where he has seen more playing time in a team that is rebuilding for next season.

In fact, over the last 10 games, Lee's minutes have been upped to 17.8 per game and he has continued to shoot the ball above 45%.

Lee is also extremely efficient with his time on the floor, averaging 10.6 assists per 100 possessions and has an offensive rating of 115. In a team with several other young stars and fellow rookie Saddiq Bey, Lee will be able to develop and gain a regular starting spot in the coming seasons.

1 / 2 NEXT