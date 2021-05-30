The top 5 players at the 2021 NBA playoffs so far

Most players have carried their regular season form to the NBA playoffs and are helping their teams win. Although featuring in the postseason is a substantial achievement, few players have set themselves apart with back-to-back stellar performances.
The competition in the 2021 NBA playoffs has been immense. However, the Milwaukee Bucks have clinched a second-round spot following their sweep over the Miami Heat.
Meanwhile, other teams are doggedly fighting to advance to the semifinals, with all eyes on the key players who are expected to deliver.
Five players who have been exceptional so far in the 2021 NBA playoffs
Several players have risen to the occasion and are putting in a good shift for their teams. However, a few players have stood out for their tenacity and the monumental impact they have had on their teams.
On that note, let's take a look at the top five players from the 2021 NBA playoffs so far.
#5 Ja Morant
Ja Morant had a mediocre regular season as he did not reach the heights expected of the reigning Rookie of the year. But the Memphis Grizzlies secured ninth place and were eligible to feature in the inaugural play-in tournament.
Morant hit top form in the play-in tournament and recorded 35 points to help his team clinch the eighth seed and feature in the NBA playoffs. Since then, he has continued to produce at a ridiculously high level for the Grizzlies.
In his debut NBA playoffs match, he registered 26 points against the favored Utah Jazz and helped his team go 1-0 up in the series. Although the Grizzlies lost Games Two and Three, Ja has continually given it his all on the court.
#4 Kevin Durant
KD is one of the league's all-time greatest scorers. He has continued to produce in the NBA playoffs despite being sidelined for a considerable number of games in the regular season. Durant, who has won two NBA Finals (2017 and 2018) and was named MVP on both occasions, is not new to the NBA playoffs scene and has managed himself well.
Although paired with two exceptional guards, KD has continued to create his shots off the dribble and attack the rim. His 32.3-point average has helped the Brooklyn Nets secure a 2-1 lead in the series against the Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics.
#3 Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard has dominated for the Portland Trail Blazers from the backcourt. His signature deep buzzer-beater is one of the reasons Dame is one of the most feared players in the NBA playoffs.
The 30-year-old point guard led his team to a 42-30 run in the regular season to clinch the number six seed ahead of the NBA playoffs. His productivity and partnership with CJ McCollum on the backcourt kept the Trail Blazers in the tournament.
The Trail Blazers are tied with the Denver Nuggets 2-2 in the series, and it looks like it will go down to the wire. He is averaging 30.8 points so far in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.
#2 Nikola Jokic
The regular-season MVP finalist has continued to lead his team in the NBA playoffs. Although he finished the regular season averaging 26.4 points, the big man has stepped up his game and is keeping his team afloat in a relentless battle against the Trail Blazers.
Nikola Jokic has taken up more responsibility as he is still playing without the team's starting guard, Jamal Murray. The partnership between the two players led the Nuggets to the 2020 NBA playoffs Western Conference Final, where they lost out to the superior LA Lakers.
#1 Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic has been the best player in the 2021 NBA playoffs by a long distance. He led the Dallas Mavericks to a 2-1 lead in the first round against the more talented LA Clippers.
Despite a crushing start in Game Three against the Clippers, the Mavericks lost the game 108-118. Doncic played through a minor neck injury in the second half but found it hard to make his shots as he was 6-13 from the field.
In his second NBA playoffs appearance, the guard is averaging 38 points per game and is the key to the Mavericks' advancement to the next round.