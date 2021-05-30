The top 5 players at the 2021 NBA playoffs so far

Most players have carried their regular season form to the NBA playoffs and are helping their teams win. Although featuring in the postseason is a substantial achievement, few players have set themselves apart with back-to-back stellar performances.

The competition in the 2021 NBA playoffs has been immense. However, the Milwaukee Bucks have clinched a second-round spot following their sweep over the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, other teams are doggedly fighting to advance to the semifinals, with all eyes on the key players who are expected to deliver.

Five players who have been exceptional so far in the 2021 NBA playoffs

Several players have risen to the occasion and are putting in a good shift for their teams. However, a few players have stood out for their tenacity and the monumental impact they have had on their teams.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five players from the 2021 NBA playoffs so far.

#5 Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant had a mediocre regular season as he did not reach the heights expected of the reigning Rookie of the year. But the Memphis Grizzlies secured ninth place and were eligible to feature in the inaugural play-in tournament.

Morant hit top form in the play-in tournament and recorded 35 points to help his team clinch the eighth seed and feature in the NBA playoffs. Since then, he has continued to produce at a ridiculously high level for the Grizzlies.

In his debut NBA playoffs match, he registered 26 points against the favored Utah Jazz and helped his team go 1-0 up in the series. Although the Grizzlies lost Games Two and Three, Ja has continually given it his all on the court.

#4 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

KD is one of the league's all-time greatest scorers. He has continued to produce in the NBA playoffs despite being sidelined for a considerable number of games in the regular season. Durant, who has won two NBA Finals (2017 and 2018) and was named MVP on both occasions, is not new to the NBA playoffs scene and has managed himself well.

Kevin Durant tonight:



26 Points

8 Rebounds

5 Assists

4 Blocks

1 Steal

66% FG

2/2 3PM

8/8 FTM

Only 29 Minutes



Nets up 2-0. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fn14tI0vaL — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 26, 2021

Although paired with two exceptional guards, KD has continued to create his shots off the dribble and attack the rim. His 32.3-point average has helped the Brooklyn Nets secure a 2-1 lead in the series against the Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics.

#3 Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard #0 and CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has dominated for the Portland Trail Blazers from the backcourt. His signature deep buzzer-beater is one of the reasons Dame is one of the most feared players in the NBA playoffs.

The 30-year-old point guard led his team to a 42-30 run in the regular season to clinch the number six seed ahead of the NBA playoffs. His productivity and partnership with CJ McCollum on the backcourt kept the Trail Blazers in the tournament.

The Trail Blazers are tied with the Denver Nuggets 2-2 in the series, and it looks like it will go down to the wire. He is averaging 30.8 points so far in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

#2 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets

The regular-season MVP finalist has continued to lead his team in the NBA playoffs. Although he finished the regular season averaging 26.4 points, the big man has stepped up his game and is keeping his team afloat in a relentless battle against the Trail Blazers.

Nikola Jokic is the first player to record 30 points and 50% shooting in each of his first 3 games of a postseason since Michael Jordan in 1992. pic.twitter.com/GpN6UaDtlp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 28, 2021

Nikola Jokic has taken up more responsibility as he is still playing without the team's starting guard, Jamal Murray. The partnership between the two players led the Nuggets to the 2020 NBA playoffs Western Conference Final, where they lost out to the superior LA Lakers.

#1 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has been the best player in the 2021 NBA playoffs by a long distance. He led the Dallas Mavericks to a 2-1 lead in the first round against the more talented LA Clippers.

Luka Doncic is the 1st player in NBA history with 275 points, 75 rebounds, 75 assists through 9 career playoff games pic.twitter.com/UZmalcrytU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 29, 2021

Despite a crushing start in Game Three against the Clippers, the Mavericks lost the game 108-118. Doncic played through a minor neck injury in the second half but found it hard to make his shots as he was 6-13 from the field.

In his second NBA playoffs appearance, the guard is averaging 38 points per game and is the key to the Mavericks' advancement to the next round.