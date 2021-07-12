Top 5 players with the best rookie season of all-time in the NBA

The NBA Rookie of the Year title is always highly sought-after in each campaign and is often a very close race. In recent years, we had Donovan Mitchell squaring up against Ben Simmons and LaMelo Ball, narrowly holding off Anthony Edwards for the coveted award.

However, such is the demand of the modern NBA and style of play that rookie campaigns pale in comparison to the greatest debut seasons by stars in the league's history.

On that note, here's a look at the five best rookie campaigns in NBA history and how two such players also won the MVP award in the same year.

#5 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks at the LA Lakers' 1988 trophy parade

It's difficult to imagine that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would come into this list at fifth, as arguably any of the entrants on this list could have finished top.

Jabbar had a stunning rookie campaign after entering the NBA as the No.1 overall pick for the Milwaukee Bucks. He swiftly helped them to their first NBA title in 1971 and a Finals appearance three years later.

Before winning his first NBA title, Jabbar had put his name on the map in his first league campaign. He averaged 28.8 points and 14.5 rebounds per game and scored 51.8% of field-goal attempts.

Most importantly for the Bucks, he led them to a 55-27 record, a remarkable turnaround from their previous season's losing campaign. In the NBA playoffs, he averaged 35 points and 16.8 rebounds but could not take the Bucks to the Finals, though.

#4 Oscar Robertson

Former MVP of the NBA Oscar Robertson

Long before Russell Westbrook joined the NBA, Oscar Robertson was the original Mr. Triple-double. Robertson, an 11-time All-NBA team selection and 12-time All-Star, was the No.1 overall pick in 1960 by the Cincinnati Royals and went on to lead the league in assists seven times during his 14-year career.

In his rookie NBA season, Robertson averaged over 30 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game, finishing just 40 assists shy of a triple-double every night. He would, however, achieve the feat just a year later.

Despite his brilliance, Robertson's exploits did not earn him an NBA MVP trophy until the 1963-64 season, as he played in an era that had Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor.

