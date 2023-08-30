Top 5 players so far at the FIBA World Cup 2023

The FIBA World Cup 2023 has been full of excitement and great performances. We've seen some tremendous displays of teamwork, and also some solo efforts that are worthy of recognition.

With Round 1 of the group stage almost over, let's look at the five players who have impressed the most at the 2023 FIBA World Cup thus far:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5, Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson has been absolutely sensational during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Clarkson is the total points leader in the tournament so far, and has scored a total of 72 points at an average of 24.0 points per game. Along with this, Clarkson is also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Clarkson's best performance came against the Dominican Republic, where he scored 28 points, had 7 rebounds, and dished out 7 assists.

The Philippines lost in a close 87-81 battle and Clarkson was visibly upset as he fouled out with the game still hanging on the line.

Expand Tweet

#4, Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder has lived up to the hype that surrounded him prior to the FIBA World Cup. Coming into the tournament, there was a lot of pressure placed on him and he has handled the pressure well and led Germany to a 3-0 record.

Expand Tweet

Schroder is averaging 19.7 points and 5.7 assists per game on 46.7% shooting. His best performance came against Australia where he dropped 30 points, dished out 8 assists, and had 4 steals. Moreover, Schroder made 5 out of his 9 three-point shots.

The highlight play of the game for Schroder was to help Germany go up by two points with 45 seconds left to play. Germany won the game 85-82.

#3, Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves has been the best player for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup 2023. This comes despite having talent like Anthony Edwards, Jalen Jackson Jr., and Brandon Ingram on the team.

Reaves has averaged 13.5 points, 6 assists, and 2.5 steals per game for Team USA thus far. While these numbers are not impressive by themselves, the key lies in the efficiency with which Reaves has been playing.

Reaves has been shooting a stellar 61.5% from the floor and 60.0% from beyond the arc. He is also yet to miss a free throw. He is a +21.5 efficiency per game for Team USA which is the highest of any player on that roster. Behind Reaves' strong performances, USA has rallied two wins and is currently undefeated.

#2, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

At just 25 years of age and 6-foot-6, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to stun the world.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game on 54.5% shooting. He is the per-game leader for Canada in all three of these categories. He also leads Canada in efficiency per game with +28.7 and has led them to an undefeated 3-0 record.

Expand Tweet

It is fair to say that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the best player for Team Canada and one of the best players in the tournament thus far. If he continues to play the way he is, there is no telling how far Canada could go in this tournament.

#1, Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is by far the best player in the FIBA World Cup 2023. He leads the tournament in scoring with a stunning 35.5 points per game on 52.6% shooting. Along with this, Doncic is also averaging 8.5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2.5 steals per game.

His team Slovenia has a 2-0 record thus far and is looking to close out Round 1 undefeated.

Luka Doncic is also the efficiency per game leader in the tournament with a stunning +37.5 efficiency per game. In the two games that Doncic has played so far, he has scored 34 points against Georgia and 37 points against Venezuela, both of which are among the top 5 highest scoring performances of the tournament.

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic, at 24 years old, is a legend in the making even on the international stage. If Doncic is able to overcome teams like the USA, Germany, and Canada in the World Cup, this would add a ton of value to his legacy.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)