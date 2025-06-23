Top 5 players Indiana Pacers should pursue to replace Tyrese Haliburton in 2025-26 NBA Season

Early on in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers suffered a massive setback when their floor general Tyrese Haliburton went down with an apparent leg injury. Shortly after Haliburton was helped back to the locker room, ESPN reporter Lisa Salters quoted his father John as saying that the Pacers star suffered an Achilles injury, which would ultimately sideline him for the rest of the game.
Haliburton's injury, along with the Game 7 loss, has moved the Pacers from the brink of championship glory to a period of tremendous uncertainty. While there are other question marks surrounding Indiana's roster, the team's top priority is to fill the void left by Haliburton, who could be out for an extended period of time.
Here are five playmakers that the Pacers can target for the 2025-26 season.
Top 5 players that the Pacers should pursue to replace Tyrese Haliburton
Dennis Schroder
This summer, 12-year veteran Dennis Schroder is an unrestricted free agent. Though his numbers last season with the Detroit Pistons (10.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 5.3 apg) are far from spectacular, Schroder can provide veteran leadership and playmaking skills that the Pacers desperately need at the moment.
D'Angelo Russell
Another point guard on an expiring contract is D'Angelo Russell, who averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this past season with the Brooklyn Nets. The Pacers front office, however, might be wary of the fact that the former All-Star missed 24 games in the 2024-25 campaign.
Jrue Holiday
The Boston Celtics could be looking to unload some salary to get below the second apron, which is why Jrue Holiday has figured in trade speculations. The two-time NBA champion can certainly impact the Pacers roster on both ends of the floor.
CJ McCollum
Though the New Orleans Pelicans have been nowhere close to playoff contention, CJ McCollum still put up solid numbers last season: 21.1 ppg, 44.4% from the field, 37.3% from deep. McCollum and Andrew Nembhard would be a potent tandem of combo guards in Indiana's starting lineup.
Chris Paul
If the Pacers are looking to right the ship next season, they might as well turn to a future Hall of Famer. Chris Paul, whose one-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs has come to an end, could be Indiana's man in their current precarious situation.
