Top 5 players LeBron James has eliminated in the NBA Playoffs 

It's hard to argue the case for LeBron James being labeled the best player in NBA Playoffs history. His staggering 174-92 win/loss record is unparalleled and seems almost impossible to achieve for any other active player.

James has faced many great competitors during the postseason. It hasn't always been an easy route for him to claim so many playoff wins, the most in NBA history. He still managed to find success, though. That has played a huge role in him being regarded as one of the greatest players ever.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five players LeBron James has managed to eliminate in the NBA Playoffs (including Finals) in his career so far.

#5 Kevin Durant

Many have given Kevin Durant the best player tag in the NBA right now. Several analysts and fans believe he has overtaken LeBron James and claimed his throne as king of the NBA. The two players are playing for the top two favorites to win the title next season.

If KD leads the Brooklyn Nets to win the title, it would ultimately see the end of LeBron James' reign as the best player in the NBA currently. However, if James leads the LA Lakers to their record 18th championship, it would be tough to argue his case of still being the best player in the league.

It will be the fourth NBA Finals meeting between the two if they face off on the biggest stage next year. LeBron James got the better of Kevin Durant in their first meeting in the NBA Finals in 2012. James' Miami Heat beat Durant's OKC Thunder 4-1, which saw the former claim his first ring.

Interestingly, Durant also won his first ring in the NBA against LeBron. It was in 2017 after the KD's Golden State Warriors defeated James' Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1.

#4 Stephen Curry

LeBron James and Stephen Curry produced one of the greatest rivalries in the 2010s. The two superstars faced off in four straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018. Curry got the better of LeBron on three occasions and by crushing margins.

However, the one win James got against Curry's Golden State Warriors was a record-breaking one.

LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA championship run. The Cavs were down 3-1 and managed to overturn that deficit to claim the win. They became the first team to achieve the feat in an NBA Finals series.

The two could face off in the postseason again next season. But with both playing in the same conference, they will be fighting to get to the NBA Finals this time and not for the title.

