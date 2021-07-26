Top 5 players linked with LA Lakers in the last 7 days - Rating their fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The LA Lakers have been mentioned in a plethora of NBA rumors of late. The 17-time NBA champions endured a difficult 2020-21 season.

They lost to the Phoenix Suns in round one of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, subsequently failing in their quest to win back-to-back titles. The upcoming offseason is going to be crucial for the LA Lakers in their roster-building process.

The two biggest needs the Lakers are looking to address this offseason are adding more 3-point shooters and a playmaker to their squad. A lot of the top stars have been linked with the Purple and Gold as a result.

Most of these players either boast sublime playmaking abilities, or long-range shooting, or both. Not everyone would be a perfect fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, though. On that note, we list the top five players linked with the LA Lakers and also analyze whether they fit well with the team's two leading stars.

LA Lakers' rumors: The top players linked

#5 Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield #24 of the Sacramento Kings in action.

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield was the latest to be linked with the LA Lakers. Hield is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. As mentioned earlier, the Lakers are looking to improve their perimeter shooting, and Hield appears to be a viable option.

Lakers and Kings have had talks about a deal centered around Buddy Hield, which would include sending Kuz to Sacramento, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/2q4v0VE0IM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 25, 2021

Hield has shot 40.3% from the three-point line in his career on 7.4 attempts per contest. He is coming off a season where he has shot 282 threes (4 per game), the second-highest tally for a player in the 2020-21 NBA campaign. This would definitely help LeBron James and Anthony Davis in particular.

That's because Buddy Hield will likely force opposing defenses to be more alert on the perimeter, which will open up driving lanes for LeBron and AD to attack the rim. The LA Lakers' two stars have terrific court vision and can create many open looks for Hield. It will ease the scoring burden on them and provide the team with a great offense.

#4 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan (right) in action against the LA Lakers

DeMar DeRozan is one of the few players who, as per NBA rumors, is intrigued by the idea of playing for the LA Lakers. The California-born All-Star has never gotten the chance to play for any of his 'home' teams in the league. DeRozan's fit with the Lakers is questionable, though.

He is a terrific scorer and can provide the team with 20 points per game consistently. However, he operates best from 2-point range and is a below-par three-point shooter.

That would eat up LeBron James and Anthony Davis' space on offense. The LA Lakers' two stars generally score the majority of their points from mid-range.

DeRozan's playmaking improved last season, and that could be something the LA Lakers may consider if they choose to pursue him in free agency. But there are better playmakers in the market than the former Toronto Raptors forward. It could play a role in the Lakers opting against pursuing him in the offseason.

DeMar DeRozan is willing to take pay cut to join his hometown Lakers, according to @BA_Turner. https://t.co/dkqGdS1HrN pic.twitter.com/DnXAgG8VCC — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) July 23, 2021

