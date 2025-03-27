It was LeBron James’ game-winner that sealed the deal, but it was Luka Dončić’s scoring that powered the LA Lakers to a 120-119 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, snapping their three-game skid.

Doncic led the offensive charge with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, shooting an efficient 11-for-21 overall, including 6-for-10 from deep. Meanwhile, James struggled with his shot, going just 3-for-11 before delivering the clutch bucket.

With his performance, Doncic cracked the top five for the longest streaks of games with a made 3-pointer. Here’s the updated list:

Top 5 players with longest streak of games with 3-point makes feat. Luka Doncic

#5. Luka Doncic

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic - Source: Imagn

Doncic secured his place in the top five after hitting a three in his 111th consecutive game on Wednesday night. He’s averaging 27.6 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc for the Lakers.

#4. Kyle Korver

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn

Korver holds the fourth-longest streak, draining a 3 in 127 straight games from Nov. 4, 2012, to March 2, 2014. At the time, this was the NBA record — until the sharpshooters ahead of him shattered it.

#3. Damian Lillard

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Lillard strung together 150 consecutive games with a 3, a streak that ended last year in his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks. Though he has already gone three games this season without a made triple, Lillard remains a major deep threat, knocking down 37.6% of his 3s this year.

#2. Steph Curry

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

No 3-point list is complete without Steph Curry. The two-time MVP had a streak of 157 games with at least one 3, spanning from November 2014 to November 2016. But even that isn’t the longest streak — so who holds the No. 1 spot?

#1. Steph Curry

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

The only player who can outdo Steph Curry? Steph Curry himself. His record-breaking streak lasted five years, from Dec. 1, 2018, to Dec. 17, 2023.

Since 2023, he has only gone three games without making a three, all occurring in 2024. This year, Curry continued rewriting history by becoming the first player in NBA history to hit 4,000 career 3-pointers.

