Top 5 players from Milwaukee Bucks who could've won the NBA Championship but didn't

The Milwaukee Bucks are the reigning NBA champions after a 47-year Finals hiatus. Since 1974, the Bucks did not feature in any NBA Finals till this year, struggling to get past the conference finals on five occasions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Milwaukee Bucks win their second NBA title in 2021 against the Phoenix Suns. That marked their first Championship win since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led them all the way in 1971. A few players have come close to winning a championship for the Bucks, but have failed.

After leading the Milwaukee #Bucks to their first NBA Championship in 50 years, being named Finals MVP, 2x MVP, 5x All-Star, and DPOY - Giannis Antetokounmpo is not settling. He's only 26 (!!!!). Giannis is just getting started and that's a scary thought for the whole league.



Some of the NBA's greatest players have had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks. That includes Oscar Robertson and, of course, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, even though the latter is better known for his time with the LA Lakers. But not all have been successful, as far as winning the most coveted trophy is concerned.

On that note, here're the top five players from the Milwaukee Bucks who could have won the NBA championship but didn't.

#5 Bob Lanier

Bob Lanier was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the first overall pick in the 1970 NBA. He had a good stint with the team, making seven All-Star appearances. However, he got traded to the Milwaukee Bucks midway through the 1979-80 season, where he played out his career.

Lanier battled a knee injury throughout his career, to the extent that he played his entire rookie season while recovering from surgery. In the four-and-a-half years he spent with the Milwaukee Bucks, he made one All-Star appearance. He led the team to two conference finals, but the Bucks were eliminated in five games on both occasions.

The big man was a significant addition for the Milwaukee Bucks in the paint, providing much-needed presence in the low post. In his time with the Bucks, he averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Although his time in Milwaukee was short, he hoped to play alongside Bucks teammates like Marques Johnson and Sidney Moncrief when he was younger.

#4 Paul Pressey

Paul Pressey of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Paul Pressey in the 1982 draft with the 20th overall pick. He spent seven years with the Bucks, and led the team in assists for five straight seasons.

TheJohnnyWeeknd @TheJohnnyWeeknd Milwaukee Bucks All Time Career Assist Leaders:



Pressey is known to be the originator of the point forward position. He played as a small forward, but was responsible for most of the ball-handling for the Milwaukee Bucks. He also played alongside Hall of Famer Lanier and other Bucks legends, reaching three NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

