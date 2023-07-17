Top 5 players vying for MVP in FIBA World Cup 2023

The 2023 FIBA World Cup begins on August 25. The tournament will feature 32 nations vying for international glory. The action takes place in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

Team USA will be heavy favorites to raise the trophy, however, there are many contenders.

NBA stars are more international than ever. Team USA is not the only roster with NBA talent anymore.

Let’s take a look at the five best players who will be vying for the MVP of the tournament. We can also take a look at which big names may skip the chance to represent their country this year.

Which NBA stars are skipping the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

Nikola Jokic, Serbia

The Finals MVP played a lot of basketball, as he led the Denver Nuggets to the title. His status for Serbia is in doubt as he reportedly has a family event to attend during the tournament.

The 2023 NBA Finals MVP has a family celebration he would like to attend, which is scheduled between Aug. 25 and Sept. 10, a source tells Nikola Jokić’s status with the Serbian team at the FIBA World Cup is unclear.The 2023 NBA Finals MVP has a family celebration he would like to attend, which is scheduled between Aug. 25 and Sept. 10, a source tells @joevardon

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece

The "Greek Freak" is likely to miss the tournament. He has had a minor, clean-up surgery on his knee and will likely take time to recover.

Victor Wembanyama, France

The number one pick of the 2023 draft announced he will skip the World Cup. He intends to focus on preparation for his rookie NBA season, and will try to play for France at next summer’s Paris Olympics.

Joel Embiid, France or USA

Joel Embiid has never played for his home country Cameroon in international competition. He has citizenship for France and the United States, but has not announced which team he will play for at the Olympics, so he will not be on a World Cup roster.

Top 5 FIBA World Cup MVP Candidates

#5, Rudy Gobert, France

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

France will be one of the top teams attempting to knock off the United States. They lost to the USA in the gold medal match at the 2020 Olympics. Rudy Gobert will be the driving force of France’s run.

#4, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads a suddenly loaded Canada team filled with ten active NBA players. If he continues his prolific scoring from this season, SGA could lead Canada to a surprising victory in the tournament.

#3, Paolo Banchero, USA

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero

The reigning rookie of the year shunned Italy for the stars and stripes. He could be a standout on a younger USA roster and will likely feature in a prominent role on the team.

#2, Luka Doncic, Slovenia

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic

What needs to be said about Luka Doncic? He is arguably the best player in the tournament and one of the best international players right now. He led Slovenia to fourth place at the last Olympics and will try to carry a less-talented roster to glory.

#1, Anthony Edwards, USA

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards

The USA are favorites to win and the MVP usually comes from the winning team. Anthony Edwards has a chance to break out at the tournament and could be the leading scorer on this roster. If he leads the team to World Cup gold, the MVP may follow.

