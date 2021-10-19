Top 5 players to watch out for on NBA opening night 2021

The NBA 2021-22 season tips off on October 19th, with two blockbuster affairs taking place one after the other. The Brooklyn Nets play the Milwaukee Bucks in a re-match of the 2021 Eastern Conference semi-finals. Meanwhile, LeBron James and Stephen Curry will go head-to-head in a clash between the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers.

The opening day of the new season will see a plethora of superstars take to the court, and here are the five best players fans should watch out for:

5 best players who will take to court on NBA 2021-22 season opening day

The two aforementioned matches are expected to go right down the wire, with all four teams in prime position to contend for a championship. The Nets will be desperate for revenge, while the Lakers-Warriors matchup seldom disappoints.

#5 James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

James Harden will have to step up for the Brooklyn Nets in the absence of Kyrie Irving

James Harden had a disappointing end to the 2021 NBA Playoffs as he was injured in the opening moments of the Brooklyn Nets' series against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 'Beard' made a return later in the series when Steve Nash had to compensate for Kyrie Irving's injury, but failed to make a mark as he was not completely fit.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer When Mike D’Antoni was hired as the Rockets coach in 2016, he tried to hire Steve Nash as a consultant, specifically for James Harden. Now Harden and Nash are together in Brooklyn and thriving. Today’s story on their dynamic. Subscribe for 50%off: theathletic.com/2889878/2021/1… When Mike D’Antoni was hired as the Rockets coach in 2016, he tried to hire Steve Nash as a consultant, specifically for James Harden. Now Harden and Nash are together in Brooklyn and thriving. Today’s story on their dynamic. Subscribe for 50%off: theathletic.com/2889878/2021/1…

However, James Harden has looked incredibly sharp in preseason games for the New York-based franchise and will be raring to go against the defending champions. Fans and analysts expect him to replicate his MVP-level form, and if that happens, there is doubt that the Nets will cruise to an NBA title.

#4 Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry silenced his doubters with a near-perfect comeback season last year, when he finished in the top-3 in the MVP voting. Curry shrugged off his hand injury to lead the Golden State Warriors with Klay Thompson out, almost willing them to the playoffs single-handedly.

Grant Liffmann @GrantLiffmann Historically speaking, Steph Curry is in for a tough matchup Tuesday nightCareer averages on opening night (11 games):21.9 pts

44.8% fg

30.7% 3ptCareer vs LAL:20.7 pts (2nd lowest vs any opponent)

42.5% fg (Lowest vs any opponent)

35.2% 3pt (Lowest vs any opponent) Historically speaking, Steph Curry is in for a tough matchup Tuesday nightCareer averages on opening night (11 games):21.9 pts

44.8% fg

30.7% 3ptCareer vs LAL:20.7 pts (2nd lowest vs any opponent)

42.5% fg (Lowest vs any opponent)

35.2% 3pt (Lowest vs any opponent)

Curry will have much-needed help this season, with Klay Thompson returning from injury and the Warriors adding a couple of complimentary pieces. Curry is gunning for his 4th NBA title, and Dubnation's chances of winning it all will certainly rest on his shoulders.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee