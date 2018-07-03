Top 5 Players with Most 3s in a Single Game in NBA Playoffs History

Karan Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

It is one thing to score a three-pointer consistently in the regular season, but to keep that same consistency in the heat of the playoffs? That is a whole different ball game, literally.

It is hard to keep the Splash Brothers out of a list that involves three-pointers, but one thing this list clearly shows is that Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry aren't the only lethal snipers in the NBA Post-Season.

Let us take a look at the players with the most 3s in a single playoff game

Vince Carter - 9 Threes

Along with being Mr. Dunk, Vince has also been lowkey Mr. Outside his whole career. VC has made 2106 threes so far as his incredible NBA days come to an end.

Vince entered elite company on May 11th, 2001 where the Toronto Raptors faced the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Semis.

Vince hit 9 threes on 69% shooting from deep. His consistency from range last night resulted in a crushing blowout W for the Raptors.

While Vince is one of the dunking geniuses, jury's still out on his sniping ability. But you cannot deny that Vince made his mark on the night of May 11th 2001.