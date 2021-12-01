Top 5 playoffs series where LeBron James shot more than 45% from range

Superstar forward LeBron James has been breaking all kinds of records throughout his career. Widely considered one of the greatest, if not the greatest player to play the game, the Los Angeles Lakers' poster boy has had resounding success throughout his career. Being a four-time NBA Finals MVP and champion, the pressure has always been on LeBron James to deliver in the biggest moments.

Coming into the NBA, LeBron's game was nowhere near as well-rounded as it is today. King James had to develop a game from the perimeter while his free throws were always a coin toss, much like some of the greats. However, he has worked hard on his game and is almost unguardable with the perimeter threat that he now possesses.

LeBron James for his career averages over 34% from range and better than 50% from the field. But there have been occasions where LeBron has had the hot hand and proceeded to dispatch teams in the biggest of moments. Here we look at LeBron James' top five series where he shot more than 45% from range.

#5. Vs Portland Trail Blazers - 46% from range

During his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, expectations were high and truly on LeBron James to bring a championship to La La Land. LeBron James proceeded to do just that. King James averaged a triple-double against the Portland Trail Blazers with 27.7 points, 10.2 assists and 10.2 rebounds while shooting better than 46% from the perimeter and 60% from the field.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo LeBron James scored 10 points in the Lakers Game 2 win over the Blazers.



That is his fewest points in a playoff win in his career and tied for his 3rd-fewest in any game that his team has won. LeBron James scored 10 points in the Lakers Game 2 win over the Blazers.That is his fewest points in a playoff win in his career and tied for his 3rd-fewest in any game that his team has won. https://t.co/4XZY2nyiS1

In Game 4, LeBron James shot 80% from range as he made four out of his five shots from the perimeter. In fact, LeBron got better from downtown as the series progressed. In Game 3, he made four out of eight shots from three-point land. The Lakers beat the Trail Blazers in five games en route to capturing another championship.

#4. Vs Toronto Raptors - 48% from range

LeBron was once again in full flow here. In the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, went up against the Toronto Raptors. This series was just a confirmation that LeBron James had Toronto's number and there was nothing that anybody could have done about it.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Cavaliers sweep the Raptors, start postseason 8-0 for 2nd consecutive year



LeBron James: played in 11 best-of-7 sweeps, most all-time Cavaliers sweep the Raptors, start postseason 8-0 for 2nd consecutive yearLeBron James: played in 11 best-of-7 sweeps, most all-time https://t.co/mfNRVKPmLY

LeBron James averaged a monstrous 36 points, 5.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds while shooting better than 48% from downtown and over 57% from the field. King James sank four out of six shots from range in a Game 2 win over the Raptors. In the closeout game, LeBron made five three-pointers out of 12 attempts. The Cavaliers made the NBA Finals that year, losing out to the Golden State Warriors.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra