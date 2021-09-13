Top 5 podcasts hosted by NBA players

NBA players love to explore and experiment off the court. It could be while they are playing or after they have retired. Most of them are very astute and bold in pursuing something they have always been keen on outside of playing basketball.

Podcasts have been one such avenue that several NBA players have explored. Few of them have managed to carry on with their podcasts and have done an exceptional job over the years, providing fans with some great insight into the lives of NBA stars on and off the court.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five podcasts hosted by NBA players.

#5 Road Trippin'

Richard Jefferson is the host of Road Trippin' podcast.

Road Trippin' is a podcast hosted by former NBA players Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and journalist Allie Clifton. They have managed to call some of the biggest names in the NBA for podcast sessions. The list is highlighted by players like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

It is one of the longest-running podcasts hosted by NBA players. Road Trippin's first podcast episode was released back in January 2017.

It is indeed of the most insightful NBA podcasts, with plenty of insight on offer from some of the NBA's biggest superstars. Richard Jefferson's experience as a TV personality has also been a key reason behind the podcast being such a great hit.

#4 Pull Up with CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum is among the few active players who hos their own podcast.

Newly elected NBPA President CJ McCollum is one of the few active players who hosts his own podcast called "Pull Up with CJ McCollum." The Portland Trail Blazers star is a former journalism major at Lehigh. He is touted to be one of the next big personalities in the media industry.

It pays to be friends with @Drake. @Klow7 shares a hilarious story from his time in the 6️⃣.https://t.co/hn172s6rv7 pic.twitter.com/yLMcsKBapc — Pull Up Podcast (@PullUpPod) September 3, 2021

McCollum is on the right path. His podcast is a great testament to that. It's always interesting to hear reviews of the latest happenings in and around the NBA from a player himself, and McCollum provides exactly that. He has also invited several other stars to his podcast and has had plenty of candid discussions about their NBA careers.

#3 No Chill with Gilbert Arenas

Gilbert Arenas #0 is among the former NBA players who host their own podcast.

Former Washington Wizards star, Gilbert Arenas, started his own podcast, "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas," in 2020. It's a super-hit show that has featured several top athletes from the NBA.

Arenas himself has a lot of stories to share from his days in the NBA. It obviously makes his guests comfortable to open up to the audience, something the fans have thoroughly enjoyed while watching the show. So far, No Chill with Gilbert Arenas has released over 117 episodes. It's a remarkable feat considering the podcast is just over a year old.

#2 All the Smoke

Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes, Brandon Marshall and others pose for a photo at the contracted exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

All the Smoke is a podcast hosted by two of the NBA's most outspoken former players - Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The two have managed to get the likes of Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Shaquille O'Neal and Carmelo Anthony on board, among others.

Fans have always enjoyed this podcast because of how the guests and the hosts can connect because of their respective NBA stints. Barnes and Jackson's podcast has seen several other stars share their unfiltered views on controversial topics. They have completed and produced over 100 episodes so far, making it one of the most consistent shows in terms of their production.

#1 Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter

JJ Redick in action during an NBA game.

Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter is one of the most popular NBA podcasts hosted by an active player. Redick's relationship with some of the current stars gives the show an intriguing dynamic altogether. Redick and Alter discuss a wide array of topics related to the world of the NBA.

Redick, Alter and their guests discuss a lot of recent topics, which allows the younger fans to also engage and recollect the stories that are discussed on the podcast. So far, the Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter has released 75 episodes.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee