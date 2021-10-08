Top 5 point forwards in the NBA right now as we move closer to the 2021-22 NBA season

The point forward is not one of the five designated positions in the NBA, but a few players have excelled at it. Although Marques Johnson is responsible for coining the term, he is not the first forward to assume the role of a guard in the league.

Forwards with high basketball IQ and impressive court vision have increasingly taken up the role of offensive coordinator, which is naturally a point guard's duty. Given how the NBA has evolved, more players are starting to embrace the role and give their teams more options at the offensive end of the court.

Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen and Paul Pressey are some of the NBA legends that played as a point forward. While they were scoring threats, they also distributed the ball efficiently despite not being natural creators.

As we draw closer to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, here are the top five point forwards in the league at the moment:

#5 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan shoots the ball.

DeMar DeRozan played as a shooting guard for most of his career, but e has moved into the forward role in recent years. Despite that, he has continually excelled at scoring and creating for his teammates.

DeRozan was the primary ball-handler for the San Antonio Spurs, whose offense flowed through him. However, things could change during his time with the Chicago Bulls because of the quality of ball handlers on the team's roster.

Although it is advantageous to have DeRozan on the Bulls' roster, Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine will be more favored to bring the ball up the court than DeRozan. Nevertheless, last season, DeRozan averaged 21.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

#4 Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler (#22) of the Miami Heat brings the ball up the court.

Only a few players play the game with the same intensity as Jimmy Butler at both ends of the court. He is one of the best two-way players in the NBA.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Jimmy Butler says the Heat are ready to go through Bucks, 76ers and Nets"We're not running from anybody. We never will." heatnation.com/videos/jimmy-b… Jimmy Butler says the Heat are ready to go through Bucks, 76ers and Nets"We're not running from anybody. We never will."heatnation.com/videos/jimmy-b…

Butler is entering his third year with the Miami Heat, but has struggled from the three-point range since joining them. However, his mid-range jumpers are still money, and he led the NBA in steals last season, with 2.1 per game.

Despite playing as a small forward, Butler led the Heat in points (21.5), assists (7.1), and was the team's second-best rebounder with 6.9.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav