Top 5 Point Guards in the NBA today!

A traditional NBA Point Guard would be the smallest guy on the floor ; somebody who can manipulate plays , set the tempo and get the ball in the right places. Point Guards were seen as distributors and facilitators but NOT scorers.

Fast Forward - 2018. If you cannot create your own shot as a Point Guard , you're probably wasting a spot in the roster. If you're NOT crossing someone up or NOT making a three from the logo or NOT posterizing a 7 ft tall Center, you're just an average Point Guard in today's NBA.

The game has evolved and here the Top 5 Modern Point Gods who are capable of winning games on their own.

5) Damian Lillard

2017-18 Per Game Stats : 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks

Damian Lillard is an explosive point guard who keeps impressing with his high-scoring performances. When he's locked in , you can almost expect him to score every time he gets the ball. He does struggle from beyond the arc sometimes but remains to be an offensive threat with his inside scoring and clutch plays. After a great regular season , Portland Trailblazers were eliminated in the First Round in the Playoffs.

Will 2018-19 be Dame's redemption season? ( in a Lakers uniform?)