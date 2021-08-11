Top 5 point guards that LeBron James has played with in the NBA 

LeBron James is without a doubt one of the greatest players to have ever graced the NBA and continues to show that he can lead his teammates to another ring. Over his 18 years in the league, though, James has had some excellent players alongside him that have earned his trust and helped him in his pursuit of greatness while, in return, he has the ability to put them in a winning position.

Included in the list of LeBron James' best teammates are hall-of-famer and future inductee Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. There is also Kevin Love from his time in Cleveland and Anthony Davis currently, who would push Wade close to being the best player to have played alongside the 36-year-old.

For this article, though, we have decided to focus on the best point guards that LeBron James has played with so far in his NBA career.

While LeBron James has played with some excellent point guards in the NBA, he has often taken up the role himself. Or at least certainly taken his fair share of ball-handling duties, particularly latterly with the LA Lakers. He led the league in assists in the 2019-20 season and has averaged 7.4 dimes per game throughout his career.

However, as he comes into the twilight years of his time in the league, the Lakers will be seeking to utilize him as somebody that attacks the basket and who can create open shots for himself and others. Therefore, all-round point guard Russell Westbrook has been brought in to form a potentially lethal trio alongside James and Davis and take up the majority of ball-handling duties.

Westbrook may well become the best point guard LeBron James has ever played with in the NBA and Lakers fans can certainly look forward to what is ahead. But for now, let's look back at the best floor generals the four-time MVP has shared the court with.

#5 Mario Chalmers

Miami Heat's former point guard Mario Chalmers

In a team with three superstars, Mario Chalmers' low-usage but highly effective style of play was perfectly suited alongside LeBron James in Miami. Chalmers was the team's starting point guard throughout James' tenure in South Beach and spearheaded the Heat's swarming defense. He had quick hands and filled up the opposition's passing lanes, grabbing 1.4 steals per game while the two played together.

Although Chalmers was not required to be a high-volume shooter in Miami, he was efficient with his opportunities and could make timely threes. In their back-to-back title-winning seasons, he played in every postseason contest and formed a formidable backcourt partnership with Dwyane Wade.

#4 Dennis Schroder

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

Despite the messy fallout of the LA Lakers' season and Dennis Schroder's subsequent move to the Boston Celtics, the German was still hugely effective as a point guard alongside LeBron James, albeit the two shared ball-handling duties for the reigning champions this year.

Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals throughout the 2020-21 campaign but saw his stock plummet after a disappointing postseason. Nevertheless, he was critical to the Lakers when LeBron James was sidelined during the season and did provide an upgrade in terms of offense to Alex Caruso or Rajon Rondo from the year before.

