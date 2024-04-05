Top 5 point guards San Antonio Spurs should target in 2024 NBA Draft ft. Nikola Topic & Stephon Castle

After securing the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and choosing generational talent Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs are set to have another high pick in the upcoming draft, potentially positioning them as one of the frontrunners for the No. 1 pick.

The Spurs may opt to select a point guard with the pick to complement their roster of young players, including Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and Julian Sochan.

Fortunately for them, the 2024 NBA Draft boasts a wealth of such prospects. Let's look at five point guards whom the San Antonio Spurs could potentially select.

Five point guard prospects for San Antonio Spurs in 2024 NBA Draft

#1, Nikola Topic

Serbian young gun Nikola Topic is likely at the forefront of the Spurs' draft considerations for the point guard spot. Standing tall at 6-foot-6, Topic is a highly promising prospect known for his scoring versatility, particularly excelling in the paint.

His skill set includes a wide array of touch finishes around the rim, utilizing both hands from unconventional angles. A strong driver, Topic can effectively draw fouls and overpower defenders with his size.

He also possesses impressive playmaking abilities, particularly in interior passing, and is known for his sound decision-making on the court.

Topic could also be an intriguing option for the San Antonio Spurs, considering their track record of developing and integrating international players into their system.

#2, Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle has gained momentum through his NCAA tournament performance, demonstrating veteran-like moves with his change of pace and playmaking skills.

Standing at 6-foot-6, he excels as a combo guard, showcasing prowess in pick-and-roll situations and finishing strongly through contact at the rim with either hand.

#3, Reed Sheppard

Reed Sheppard

Reed Sheppard has risen as one of the premier point guard prospects in this draft with his exceptional shooting and passing skills—both crucial in today's NBA. He also boasts solid off-ball defensive capabilities, complementing his shooting prowess.

While there are uncertainties regarding his ability to play as the primary ball-handler, pairing him with Vassell could form a formidable guard duo for the San Antonio Spurs.

#4, Rob Dillingham

Rob Dillingham

Rob Dillingham falls into the category of small, quick-scoring guards. He has exhibited progress in his playmaking during the NCAA tournament, suggesting potential for further development within the Spurs' system.

#5, Isaiah Collier

Isaiah Collier

Isaiah Collier might not be considered a top pick, but he is a dynamic point guard with a clever handle and solid playmaking abilities, which could be a unique addition to the Spurs’ system.

He is an energetic defender with active hands, often capable of stripping opponents of the ball.