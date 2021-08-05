Top 5 point guards still available in 2021 NBA Free Agency 

The 2021 NBA Free Agency class was headlined by several top-rated point guards. It took no time for teams to hunt down the best available guards in free agency. Some of them have re-signed with their previous teams, while others have decided to join other franchises this offseason.

It will be interesting to see how these moves work out when the 2020-21 NBA season starts in October. The likes of Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball and Spencer Dinwiddie were some of the players who headlined the point guard market heading into free agency. They have all been signed already.

Appreciate y’all posting “my shit” lol 🐂 https://t.co/uSWcvmrHgm — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) August 3, 2021

With these players off the market, let's take a look at what the top five list of free-agent point guards looks like at the moment.

Who are the top 5 points guards available in 2021 NBA Free Agency?

#5 Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton (right)

Elfrid Payton was the starting point guard for the New York Knicks last season. The 27-year old averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Payton did not end the campaign on a great note. He was demoted to the bench in the 2021 NBA Playoffs after he struggled to deliver for the Knicks in their 1-4 first-round series loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Knicks decided to re-sign point guards Derrick Rose and Alec Burks for large sums in NBA free agency. They also have Immanuel Quickley in their ranks, who will be entering his sophomore year. Recent reports suggest the Knicks will be signing Kemba Walker after he agrees a buyout with the OKC Thunder.

With these moves, it is unlikely that Payton will be re-signed by the New York Knicks. There haven't been any rumors circling other teams showing interest in the former Knicks point guard either. Payton could benefit teams looking for backup guards in the market

In his final regular-season game as a Celtic back on May 11th, Kemba Walker had:

36 points (on 52% shooting)

4 made 3-pointers

4 FTs



In his final 10 games as a Knick COMBINED, from May 2nd thru May 26th, Elfrid Payton scored:

28 points (on 29.3% shooting)

0 made 3-pointers

4 FTs — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 4, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks could be some of the teams looking to add a backup guard.

#4 George Hill

George Hill #3 in action

George Hill wasn't on the free-agent market until the Philadelphia 76ers decided to waive him to avoid guaranteeing his $10 million salary for next season. As per the latest NBA rumors, his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks, could be looking to sign him.

Hill had an underwhelming 2020-21 NBA campaign. He averaged 11 points and 3 assists per game, playing 14 games for the OKC Thunder and 16 for the Philadelphia 76ers. Hill would still be a useful backup point guard for a contending team due to his experience in the postseason.

