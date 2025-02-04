Top 5 potential landing spots for Kevin Durant amid rumors of Suns looking to trade 2x NBA champion

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly listening to trade offers for Kevin Durant. While the idea of the Suns sending their star forward away seems outrageous, NBA insider Jake Fischer's report isn't outlandish. The league has made some shocking moves since February began.

The Dallas Mavericks surprisingly traded their poster boy, Luka Doncic, to the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. This transaction was arguably one of the most groundbreaking trades in league history. Other blockbuster trades that happened in February involved De'Aaron Fox getting sent to the San Antonio Spurs while Zach LaVine took the point guard's spot with the Sacramento Kings.

With all these mind-boggling deals taking place, it shouldn't be a surprise if the Suns decide to pull the trigger on a Kevin Durant trade. The next question is, which would be a perfect landing spot for the star forward? Here's our picks for the top five teams KD should be traded to.

Note: This listicle reflects the opinions of the writer solely. Readers should take this listicle with a grain of salt.

Golden State Warriors and four other landing spots for Kevin Durant

#1. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are actively looking for the right pieces to help them restore their glory. It's been quite some time since we've seen the Warriors make a deep playoff run. Back in the mid-2010s, when Golden State found themselves struggling to beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, they called on Kevin Durant to help them win more titles.

Calling on their two-time NBA Finals MVP shouldn't be a bad idea for the Warriors. Steph Curry and Draymond Green are already familiar with KD, which should make the transition of the trade smoother.

#2. Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets aren't necessarily a struggling team. However, they'd like to regain their spot on the throne, especially now that the duo of Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook are perfectly synced up. What could be better than a duo? A trio.

Westbrook and Durant have a lot of history with each other. They were former teammates in the OKC Thunder squad, wherein they reached the 2011 NBA Finals to take on LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Despite not winning the gold, the Russ and KD connection was something special.

#3. LA Lakers

While Kevin Durant joining the LA Lakers may seem like a stretch, anything is possible at this point after the Purple and Gold acquired Luka Doncic. The Lakers still have a few assets that they can giveaway to match Durant's remaining salary on his current contract.

The trio of Durant, Doncic, and LeBron James would undoubtedly send waves across the league and potentially translate into the Lakers' 18th championship, tying the record once again with the Boston Celtics.

#4. Miami Heat

The Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat saga is coming to a close as both parties no longer want to work with one another. It's been a while since Butler expressed his interest to play for another team. He even mentioned that if he had a choice, his top priority would be to play for the Phoenix Suns.

Trading Kevin Durant to the Heat for Butler would be the perfect deal for both sides. The Suns can get rid of KD while Butler's wish comes true as he gets to play in Phoenix.

#5. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs now have a more solid lineup with the arrival of De'Aaron Fox to their roster. What would solidify the team even further is if they could secure a scoring machine like Kevin Durant.

Imagine a trio of one of the fastest point guards in Fox, arguably the best center in the NBA today in Victor Wembanyama, and one of the best scorers in league history in Kevin Durant.

Spurs' potential lineup with KD in the picture would be well-balanced and strong enough to keep up with the top teams in the Western Conference. Durant's arrival could significantly boost their chances of making it to the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

