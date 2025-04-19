Top 5 potential landing spots for Trae Young in 2025 offseason after NBA playoffs miss

On Friday, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks were eliminated from the play-in tournament, bringing an end to their hopes of making a run in the NBA playoffs.

Ad

After missing the postseason in back-to-back years, many Atlanta fans are preparing for the possibility that Young and the Hawks could part ways this offseason. If the team doesn't want to offer the four-time All-Star a supermax deal, then we may see Young ask out and land elsewhere before next season starts.

Five potential landing spots for Trae Young

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA: Play-In-Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic - Source: Imagn

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

#1 Orlando Magic

Ad

Trending

This season, the Orlando Magic have shown stretches where they have underperformed. While the team was forced to deal with injuries to both Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, it's become apparent that the Magic will need another star if they want to make the push into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference.

That's where Trae Young comes in. Alongside Banchero and Wagner, the standout guard would be able to thrive as a scorer, and a facilitator, and give Orlando a chance to take that next step.

Ad

NBA: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

#2 Houston Rockets

Ad

The Houston Rockets appear to be just one star away from being a true powerhouse in the Western Conference. While right now all indications are that the team will look to acquire Kevin Durant this summer, Young poses a younger, less costly option.

Although Houston has shown that it can put together a strong team without making big swings for stars, if indications are that it will look to acquire KD, then Trae Young may already be on the radar as a backup option.

Ad

NBA: Miami Heat at Washington Wizards - Source: Imagn

#3 Miami Heat

Ad

This season showed that Terry Rozier isn't the point guard of the future for Miami. With Scary Terry posting his lowest points per game average since the 2018-19 season, it's clear that Miami will need to look elsewhere going forward.

After parting ways with Jimmy Butler, Miami is in need of another star to fire up the Kaseya Center and lead the team into the next era. Whether or not that young star is Young remains to be seen, however, he would certainly plug a need for Pat Riley's team.

Ad

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

#4 Denver Nuggets

Ad

Right now, the Denver Nuggets have given no indication that they plan to part ways with Jamal Murray. In fact, Murray's return to action prior to the start of the postseason gave the team a major lift, helping it build momentum after a losing streak that coincided with the firing of Michael Malone.

Despite all indications being that Denver is behind Murray, as owner Josh Kroenke has shown, there's no telling what sort of conversations are taking place behind the scenes. We've seen Jamal Murray's name pop up in trade talks before, and if Trae Young wants out of Atlanta, we may see his name in the mix again this offseason.

Ad

NBA: Play-In-Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn

#5 Sacramento Kings

Ad

The Sacramento Kings entered this season with DeMar DeRozan, hopeful that the veteran forward would be able to get them over the hump and elevate them to playoff contenders.

Instead, the team has since fired coach Mike Brown, parted ways with De'Aaron Fox, and acquired Zach LaVine, reassembling the LaVine-DeRozan duo that struggled to find success in Chicago. Heading into the offseason, it's no secret that the team will need to find a way to make up for what De'Aaron Fox brought to the team's offense.

If Trae Young winds up asking out, getting him to fill the gap left by Fox simply makes sense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.