Top 5 Power Forwards from NCAA eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft

The end of the 2021-22 NCAA season means that it's time for some of the top players in college basketball to prepare for the 2022 NBA Draft. The NBA Draft Lottery is set to take play on May 17th, which means basketball fans will be counting down the days until the big reveal. As of now, teams such as the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder have the best chance at securring one of their top three selections.

If any team is able to secure a spot in the Top 3 of the Draft Lottery, there's a chance that one of the top power forwards from the NCAA will be in high demand. While there are always a number of positions that have intriguing talent for the incoming draft class, but this year's slate of power forwards offers serious star potential. A number of players throughout the season have made a case to be one of the top selections in the class, including Duke's Paolo Banchero and Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr.

Let's take a look at the top 5 power forwards in the NCAA that are heading into the 2022 NBA Draft.

#5 Tari Eason

LSU Tigers sophomore Tari Eason

After playing limited minutes as a freshman for the Cincinnati Bearcats, Tari Eason announced he would transfer to the LSU Tigers for his sophomore year. Eason would go on to blossom throughout his second season in the NCAA and become one of the most versatile players in the country. Although Eason came off the bench for the Tigers, he still went on to become one of the team's most talented players.

The 6'8", 215 pounds forward stands out on the court with his lateral quickness and impressive athleticism. Eason has the agility to drive past defenders with relative ease and finish above the rim. He's at his best on the defensive side of the ball, something that will have the attention of NBA personnel due to his ability to guard multiple positions. Eason is trending as a player who could start to make some noise towards the lottery in the NBA Draft. He went on to post averages of 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.9 steals per game this year while shooting 52.1% from the field.

#4 Jeremy Sochan

Baylor Bears freshman forward Jeremy Sochan

The Baylor Bears continued to be one of the most impressive teams in the country this year and freshman forward Jeremy Sochan was one of the most pleasant surprises in the NCAA. Listed at 6'9", 230 pounds, Sochan will have the intrigue of NBA organizations due to his impressive versatility on both sides of the ball. Sochan has the ability to offer playmaking upside on offense with his impressive passing vision and ball handling. His best skill is on the defensive side of the ball, where Sochan has the ability to guard mutliple positions at a high level while also providing toughness on the glass.

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz Jeremy Sochan was so good in a win over Kansas that I decided to make a 5-minute breakdown on his performance + how it translates to the NBA. One of the most versatile players in the NCAA. Have really enjoyed watching his progression since the U16 Euros (B Division) in 2018. Jeremy Sochan was so good in a win over Kansas that I decided to make a 5-minute breakdown on his performance + how it translates to the NBA. One of the most versatile players in the NCAA. Have really enjoyed watching his progression since the U16 Euros (B Division) in 2018. https://t.co/hccBLEs0Fb

While Sochan will need to unlock his outside shooting on a more consistent level, he's been one of the hottest names in NBA Draft circles and is trending as a favorite to be selected somewhere within the Lottery. The 18-year-old forward went on to post averages of 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in just 25.1 minutes.

#3 Keegan Murray

Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray was turning heads during the NCAA season

It didn't take long throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season to realize that Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore Keegan Murray was becoming one of the most impressive players in the country. Murray went on to put up eye-opening production throughout the year and has started to make some noise as a potential top-5 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. Murray is one of the most versatile forwards in this draft, as he has the ability to score at multiple levels while also offering the potential to become a defensive weapon.

Barstool Bench Mob @stoolbenchmob Keegan Murray is a monster

Keegan Murray is a monster https://t.co/IrcS9Y9JkE

After averaging just 7.2 points per game as a freshman, Murray went on to finish the year with an average of 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He's become a serious asset from the outside as well as he went on to shoot 55.4% from the field and 39.8% from three-point range.

#2 Jabari Smith Jr.

Auburn Tigers freshman Jabari Smith Jr. shined as a freshman in the NCAA

Heading into the 2021-22 NCAA season, Auburn Tigers freshman Jabari Smith Jr. was trending as a potential Top-10 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. It didn't take long to realize that Smith had the ability to become a dynamic weapon at the next level. The 6'10" forward went on to have arguably one of the most impressive seasons of any player in college basketball last year. Smith now finds himself as a contender to be the first overall selection in this year's Draft.

Overtime @overtime



@jabarismithll I can’t see a world where Jabari Smith Jr doesn’t go #1 OVERALL this draft 🗣 I can’t see a world where Jabari Smith Jr doesn’t go #1 OVERALL this draft 🗣@jabarismithll https://t.co/urz6XS0lL9

Smith has the offensive versatility and firepower to be a lethal weapon in the NBA. The 18-year-old forward has the quickness and high release to give opposing defenses nightmares. Not only did Smith shine on the offensive side of the ball this year, he also showed some impressive ability to defend multiple positions at a high level. If Smith can continue to develop and take strides forward, he has the upside of being one of the top players in the NBA. He went on to post averages of 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 42.0% from three-point range.

#1 Paolo Banchero

Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero was one of the top forward in the NCAA

After coming into the NCAA season as one of the top high school basketball recruits in the country, it didn't take long for Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero to make his presence felt. Banchero stood out immediately with his physical profile. Listed at 6'10", 250 pounds, Banchero has the offensive versatility and firepower to be a go-to scorer at the NBA level. The talented freshman forward also has an underrated ability to be an impressive playmaker with the ball in his hands and should have teams fascinated with his offensive upside.

ESPN @espn Duke's Paolo Banchero announced he will enter the 2022 NBA draft. Duke's Paolo Banchero announced he will enter the 2022 NBA draft. https://t.co/BguX1J2rPv

If Banchero can continue to take strides forward as a defender, he has the tools to become one of the top all-around players from this draft class. He went on to post averages of 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range. Banchero will also find himself in the running for the first overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

