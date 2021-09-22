Top 5 rebounding point guards in the NBA heading into the 2021-22 season

The NBA has seen some of the best point guards grace the league over the years. Magic Johnson, John Stockton, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard are some of the few point guards who have had a massive impact on the game.

However, there have also been ones who have added value to their teams by securing the all-important rebounds. Magic Johnson played that role to perfection during his heydays. In the modern-day game, some of the best point guards in the league are all brilliant rebounders of the ball.

On that note, here's a look at the five best rebounding point guards ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season:

#5 Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray had a prolific 2020-21 NBA campaign.

Dejounte Murray was one of the key players for the San Antonio Spurs last season. The 25-year-old started every game last year, racking up 15.7 points per game at 45.3% shooting from the field.

However, the 6' 4" guard also showed his rebounding prowess by securing a high volume of rebounds last season. He averaged 7.1 rebounds per game, out of which 6.2 were defensive boards.

Murray also secured 1.5 steals per game last year. He will hope for a great 2021-22 campaign as he looks to lead the San Antonio Spurs to the playoffs.

#4 Josh Hart

Josh Hart will hope for a prolific 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Josh Hart has become an integral part of the New Orleans Pelicans' roster. The point guard played in 47 games for the team last year, averaging 28.7 minutes per game. He secured eight rebounds per game, out of which 6.9 boards were at the defensive end.

With Lonzo Ball moving out of the Pelicans, Hart will be expected to play a lot more minutes in the 2021-22 NBA season. He will hope to have a brilliant year and also provide the required help to teammates Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

